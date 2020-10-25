WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 live stream how to watch Reddit Full Wrestling BEST HD Channels online, card, start time and date

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: How to watch, start times, full card and WWE Network. Three championships will be decided in Hell in a Cell matches, including Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship. Hell in a Cell is WWE’s next pay-per-view event, and it takes place on Sunday Oct. 25. There are only five official matches announced for the show — three of which are Hell in a Cell matches — so expect a few new ones to be added on the night.

Clash of Champions ended with Roman Reigns crowning himself the Tribal Chief as he raised the Universal Championship over the brutalized body of his cousin, Jey Uso. At Hell in a Cell on Sunday, the two will battle once again, but this time, as you can probably guess by now, it’ll be inside the Hell in a Cell cage… and it’ll be an I Quit match.

In the two other Hell in a Cell bouts, Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship (again) against Randy Orton, and Sasha Banks challenges for Bayley’s SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Start times

As with Raw and SmackDown, Hell in a Cell will air from Orlando’s Amway Center, known as WWE’s ThunderDome. The main card starts both days at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you’re a paid WWE Network subscriber — at $9.99 a month — you can watch Hell in a Cell live for no extra cost. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact your local cable provider.

Viewers in the UK will have to stay up late to watch Hell in a Cell; the show starts 11 p.m. Sunday UK time. Hell in a Cell starts for Australians at 10 a.m. AEST on Monday.

Match card

WWE Championship Hell in a Cell match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton.

Universal Championship Hell in a Cell I Quit match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso.

SmackDown Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell match: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks.

Elias vs. Jeff Hardy.

Match for the Money in the Bank briefcase: Otis vs. The Miz.

How to watch: WWE Network

The monthly price is $9.99 (US) or £9.99 (UK).

The WWE Network app is available on Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle Fire, Apple TV, iOS and Android.

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place this weekend with not one, not two but three versions of the famous contest!

The infamous match which sees superstars compete in an intimidating 20ft steel structure always provides memorable moments.

And this year should be no different, even though the action will take place in front of WWE’s virtual fan viewing experience, ThunderDome, rather than a live crowd, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Wrestlers from both Raw and SmackDown will be on the card at the 12th annual Hell in a Cell event, which we will detail in full below.

Here is all you need to know about WWE Hell in a Cell.

When is WWE Hell in a Cell?

What about The Kickoff pre-show?

A panel of WWE greats and pundits will break down all the action to come during the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff pre-show. No matches have been confirmed for the build-up slot so far, but there is likely to be at least one contest. This will start at 6pm local time and at 10pm in the UK.

What is the main event?

The main event of the evening will probably be the latest chapter in a scintillating feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. At Clash of Champions, Roman defeated Jey to retain the Universal Championship, after Jey’s injured brother Jimmy threw in the towel. However, Jey still refused to acknowledge Reigns as the tribal chief of the Anoa’i family.

On the following SmackDown when a celebration was held to mark Roman’s ascent, and furious that Jey wouldn’t bend to his will, Reigns gave him another shot at the belt in Hell in a Cell. But he later revealed it would be the first-ever “I Quit” match inside Hell in a Cell. If Jey loses, he and his brother Jimmy will have to take orders and acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief.