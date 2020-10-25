WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live Stream Full PPV Wrestling ((REDDIT)): How To Watch the Matches Online

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card. October is the month devoted to spooky season. Not only will we have Halloween in less than a week, but we also have WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday.

The annual pay-per-view will feature three bouts inside the titular structure in addition to a few other matches. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday’s show.

Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET (kickoff), 7 p.m. ET (main show)

How to Watch: WWE Network and select PPV providers

Hell in a Cell Card

Here is a look at the lineup, according to WWE.com:

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Otis vs. The Miz (for the Money in the Bank contract)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship, Hell in a Cell)

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women’s Championship, Hell in a Cell)

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Universal Championship, Hell in a Cell)

PPV Live Stream

The one-hour kickoff will be available through most social media platforms, Fite TV, YouTube and WWE Network.

A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE pay-per-views, but for the most part, people will be watching Hell in a Cell on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

PlayStation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Android devices with the WWE app

iOS devices with the WWE app

WWE.com

Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs

TiVo

Supported browsers

Other Hell in a Cell Thoughts

Either WWE is planning a shorter PPV than usual or a match or two will be added on the fly. We haven’t even heard anything about a match for the Kickoff, so there are still a few potential spots.

The Hurt Business and Retribution have been on a collision course in recent weeks. Scheduling a singles match between a member from each group would be an easy way to fill some time.

Another possibility is a match for the SmackDown tag titles. Friday’s show featured The Street Profits teaming with Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens to battle Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Any of the three teams not holding the titles could challenge The Profits on Sunday.

As far as the matches we do have confirmed, two of the HIAC bouts are rematches from Clash of Champions: McIntyre vs. Orton and Reigns vs. Uso.

In addition to their HIAC match being for the universal title, if Uso loses to Reigns, he either has to acknowledge Reigns as his tribal chief or be kicked out of his own family. The stakes have never been higher.

Even with only five matches, this show has the potential to be great if everyone works hard and the right outcomes are booked.