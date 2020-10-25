HD 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell Live Stream free Reddit

WWE Streams Reddit!!!2020 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions, card, matches, start time, location, date, PPV preview. Everything you need to know ahead of the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday. Hell in a Cell will encompass the ring inside the WWE ThunderDome on Sunday night for three matches to be contested inside the demonic structure. Hell in a Cell bouts have provided some of the most iconic moments in WWE history from the time it debuted in 1997, and we could be in store for more come Sunday night in Orlando.

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes place this year from Orlando’s Amway Center. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Bayley will all defend their championships inside the Cell. McIntyre will defend the WWE championship against Randy Orton in their third pay-per-view clash since August. Universal champion Reigns battles his cousin, Jey Uso, in an I Quit Match, the first such match ever held inside Hell in a Cell. And Bayley will put the SmackDown women’s championship up for grabs in the structure against former partner and best friend Sasha Banks after a brutal attack in September.

Hell in a Cell will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last approximately three hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

Let’s take a closer look at who our CBS Sports experts predict will come out on top at WWE Hell in a Cell.

2020 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

24/7 Championship — R-Truth (c) vs. Drew Gulak (Kickoff show)

It’s a losing game to predict 24/7 title matches because, really, they don’t mean anything. Gulak could win the title, lose it 10 minutes later and no one would bat an eye because it’s just a comedy belt for comedy characters. So, sure, let’s make the assumption that Gulak wins the title on the kickoff show and spends the rest of the show running around backstage before R-Truth wins it back. But, since this is only a prediction for the opening match … Pick: Drew Gulak wins — Brent Brookhouse

Otis vs. The Miz (Winner gets Money in the Bank contract)

The Otis run with the Money in the Bank contract has been … uninspired. There has been very little done to suggest he has even considered cashing in, and the biggest thing to happen was a genuinely embarrassing courtroom “Law & Otis” segment with The Miz. That said, I have to believe they have a bigger plan here for Otis than simply losing the contract to The Miz. An Otis cash-in attempt on dominant heel champion Roman Reigns is a more interesting moment than the same with Miz. Pick: Otis wins — Brookhouse (also Adam Silverstein)

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

This could go either way, of course, especially with Elias just returning to TV after a long-term pectoral injury. WWE put itself in a no-win scenario booking this so soon. Hardy just lost to Lars Sullivan on SmackDown and had come out of his feud with Sheamus seemingly set for a title run of some kind. Elias has never had any true momentum in the ring, but coming back to lose would stall any that might have been gained by his surprise return. In the end, it makes the most sense for Hardy to get out of here with a win but Elias to continue his attacks on Monday night. Pick: Jeff Hardy wins — Silverstein

It’s hard for me to imagine WWE bringing Elias back from injury just to have him drop the first match in his return. Hardy suffers little from a loss given he’s established as a legend and can have his push ramped up or down with little pushback from the audience. I don’t imagine it’s going to be a clean victory, but Elias should manage to get the win in this one. Pick: Elias wins — Brookhouse

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)

Of all the ways I thought this storyline might develop, Bayley and Banks remaining on the same brand after the WWE Draft was not one of them. As such, a storyline that has already gone on for the entirety of the pandemic we’re currently in seems to have no legitimate end in sight if WWE aims to stretch it perhaps all the way to WrestleMania. Somehow, Hell in a Cell for this feud simultaneously feels just right and too early because they have not gone one-on-one in a complete normal match yet. So if you’re going to start here, where are you going to go? Banks has never won a Hell in a Cell match, losing both of her prior ones to other Four Horsewomen. Perhaps Banks losing here would give Bayley more verbal ammunition, but I can’t see it advancing the storyline. Pick: Sasha Banks wins the title — Silverstein

It’s been a long build to Bayley and Banks finally splitting and facing off. It does feel a little too soon for them to be battling inside Hell in a Cell since that’s a feud-ender, not starter, but timing is timing and here we are. It feels like Banks winning is just too soon given WWE’s usual feud pacing. She may not be a typical face, but in this feud, that’s the role Banks is filling, and the face beating their top rival in the first real match of the program doesn’t really fit. Pick: Bayley retains the title — Brookhouse

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell)

This is a case of me sticking to a prediction despite recent storytelling pointing me in another direction. Given the way he has been booked since the start of 2020, it would truly be a waste if Orton’s story did not continue with the WWE title. They had a changed perfectly booked with an ambulance match so McIntyre could lose without being pinned, but they didn’t pull the trigger. So now, they have another great opportunity for McIntyre to lose amid unique circumstances inside the cell. Though my gut tells me McIntyre will wind up retaining because WWE did not make the change last month, I have to stick to my prediction that Orton will take the title from McIntyre. And if I was booking, that’s what I would ensure happened on Sunday. Pick: Randy Orton wins the title — Silverstein

I was leaning toward an Orton title win before the WWE Draft. But now there are a fresh batch of strong heel challengers to carry McIntyre toward WrestleMania. Also, if we’re being honest, Orton has cooled off a bit over the past few months, largely a product of losing multiple times to McIntyre and once cleanly on pay-per-view to Keith Lee. It’s not out of the question that Orton wins, but it feels like if they were going to do it, it should have happened in the ambulance match. Pick: Drew McIntyre retains the title — Brookhouse

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell I Quit Match)

The storytelling in Reigns and Uso has shown how powerful good writing can be. There’s no doubt over who wins Reigns vs. Uso. You know 100 times out of 100 Reigns is not losing early in a title reign against Uso. Still, this has been one of the most compelling angles in years of WWE programming — the ultimate example of journey over destination in wrestling. Yes, Roman Reigns will beat Jey Uso when they meet in an I Quit Match inside Hell in a Cell, but we are in for a treat when it happens. Pick: Roman Reigns retains the title — Brookhouse

WWE Hell in a Cell is all set to pop off tonight (Sun., Oct. 25, 2020) from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida at 7:00 pm ET, live on the WWE Network. You may also be able to watch this on pay-per-view (PPV) if your cable provider is carrying the event.

Kick your off your shoes, relax, and enjoy all the action with your favorite pro wrestling website. And remember to keep refreshing! Note: To get in on the conversation on this show