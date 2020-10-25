WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live Online Full Wrestling TV Network: Full Match Card, When and Where to Watch on TV and Live Streaming

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live stream Reddit, Match Card, Start Time. WWE’s biggest names are set to do battle inside “Hell in a Cell” again this Sunday at the eponymous pay-per-view.

The “Hell in a Cell” match format used to be reserved for the blowoff to a big feud and the gimmick has lost some of its gravitas after WWE turned Hell in a Cell into an annual show and allowed the calendar to dictate which matches would occur inside the steel structure rather than the storylines, but there have still been plenty of stellar HIAC matches in recent years.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Amway Arena, Orlando (aka WWE ThunderDome)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WWE Network

The Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes place this year from Orlando’s Amway Center. Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns and Bayley will all defend their championships inside the Cell. McIntyre will defend the WWE championship against Randy Orton in their third pay-per-view clash since August.

Universal champion Reigns battles his cousin, Jey Uso, in an I Quit Match, the first such match ever held inside Hell in a Cell. And Bayley will put the SmackDown women’s championship up for grabs in the structure against former partner and best friend Sasha Banks after a brutal attack in September.

Hell in a Cell will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last approximately three hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis

Otis vs. The Miz (Winner gets Money in the Bank contract)

The Otis run with the Money in the Bank contract has been … uninspired. There has been very little done to suggest he has even considered cashing in, and the biggest thing to happen was a genuinely embarrassing courtroom “Law & Otis” segment with The Miz. That said,

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

This could go either way, of course, especially with Elias just returning to TV after a long-term pectoral injury. WWE put itself in a no-win scenario booking this so soon. Hardy just lost to Lars Sullivan on SmackDown and had come out of his feud with Sheamus seemingly set for a title run of some kind. Elias has never had any true momentum in the ring,

It's hard for me to imagine WWE bringing Elias back from injury just to have him drop the first match in his return. Hardy suffers little from a loss given he's established as a legend and can have his push ramped up or down with little pushback from the audience.

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)

Of all the ways I thought this storyline might develop, Bayley and Banks remaining on the same brand after the WWE Draft was not one of them. As such, a storyline that has already gone on for the entirety of the pandemic we’re currently in seems to have no legitimate end in sight if WWE aims to stretch it perhaps all the way to WrestleMania. Somehow, Hell in a Cell for this feud simultaneously feels just right and too early because they have not gone one-on-one in a complete normal match yet.

It’s been a long build to Bayley and Banks finally splitting and facing off. It does feel a little too soon for them to be battling inside Hell in a Cell since that’s a feud-ender, not starter, but timing is timing and here we are. It feels like Banks winning is just too soon given WWE’s usual feud pacing. She may not be a typical face, but in this feud, that’s the role Banks is filling, and the face beating their top rival in the first real match of the program doesn’t really fi

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell)

This is a case of me sticking to a prediction despite recent storytelling pointing me in another direction. Given the way he has been booked since the start of 2020, it would truly be a waste if Orton’s story did not continue with the WWE title. They had a changed perfectly booked with an ambulance match so McIntyre could lose without being pinned, but they didn’t pull the trigger. So now, they have another great opportunity for McIntyre to lose amid unique circumstances inside the cell.

Also, if we’re being honest, Orton has cooled off a bit over the past few months, largely a product of losing multiple times to McIntyre and once cleanly on pay-per-view to Keith Lee. It’s not out of the question that Orton wins, but it feels like if they were going to do it, it should have happened in the ambulance match.