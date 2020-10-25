WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live stream Reddit free, Match Card, Start Time

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Full details on match card, date, start time and how to watch. Hell in a Cell returns on Sunday. It’s one of WWE’s most exciting, dangerous and violent ‘gimmick’ PPV events and fans are always excited to see the demonic structure lowered onto the ring.

Bayley and Sasha Banks are expected to main event the PPV, finally ending their long-running feud over the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Roman Reigns will meet Jey Uso in an ‘I Quit’ match with huge consequences, while Drew McIntyre defends the WWE Championship against Randy Orton too.

All three of those bouts are currently scheduled to take place inside the cell.

There’s plenty more action to look forward to on Sunday as well. So let’s get into it. Below is everything you need to know ahead of Hell in a Cell.

Date, time and venue:

Hell in a Cell will air live on Sunday, October 25 2020. It’s scheduled to start at 11pm UK time (7pm Eastern Time) due to the UK clocks returning to GMT.

Matches will take place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. There will be no fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to watch:

The pay-per-view will be shown live on the WWE Network.

As ever, it’s free for new subscribers but after a 30-day trial, it costs £9.99 per month to continue.

Alternatively, Hell in a Cell is available to UK based fans on BT Sport Box Office.

Hell in a Cell match card:

Jeff Hardy vs Elias – singles match

Otis (MITB contract holder) vs The Miz – singles match for the MITB contract

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell match for the WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell “I Quit” match for the Universal Championship (if Jey loses, he and Jimmy Uso will have to become Roman’s subordinates)

Bayley (c) vs Sasha Banks – Hell in a Cell match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

If you don’t have access to these channels, you can follow the action with Mirror Sport, who will be live blogging throughout the show.

What about The Kickoff pre-show?

A panel of WWE greats and pundits will break down all the action to come during the WWE Hell in a Cell Kickoff pre-show. No matches have been confirmed for the build-up slot so far, but there is likely to be at least one contest. This will start at 6pm local time and at 10pm in the UK.

What is the main event?

The main event of the evening will probably be the latest chapter in a scintillating feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. At Clash of Champions, Roman defeated Jey to retain the Universal Championship, after Jey’s injured brother Jimmy threw in the towel. However, Jey still refused to acknowledge Reigns as the tribal chief of the Anoa’i family.

On the following SmackDown when a celebration was held to mark Roman’s ascent, and furious that Jey wouldn’t bend to his will, Reigns gave him another shot at the belt in Hell in a Cell. But he later revealed it would be the first-ever “I Quit” match inside Hell in a Cell. If Jey loses, he and his brother Jimmy will have to take orders and acknowledge Reigns as the Tribal Chief.

Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 (Image: © WWE)

At SummerSlam, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton to retain the WWE Championship. Orton earned himself a rematch at Clash of Champions, where McIntyre again retained, this time in an ambulance match. During the bout, several legends who Orton had attacked returned to seek vengeance, including Big Show, Christian, Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair.

The next night on Raw, McIntyre celebrated with the legends, but before the show ended, Randy attacked all of the greats backstage. He has now challenged Drew to a Hell in a Cell match, which the big Scot accepted.

What about the women’s championships?

Bayley defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship versus her former best friend Sasha Banks in Hell in a Cell. At Payback, the duo lost WWE Women’s tag team titles to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. When they failed to win the belts back on the following SmackDown, Bayley turned on Sasha and gave her a beating.

Banks has since battered Bayley with a steel chair, a favour Bayley returned in a successful defence of her title, when Sasha won by disqualification, meaning the belt didn’t change hands. Now at Hell in a Cell there will be no DQ, so who comes out on top?

Will there be a tag team match?

Most probably, but there’s not one announced as of yet.

What are the other key matches on the card?

Jeff Hardy squares off with Elias in a battle between two musical maestros. Yes, two, it’s not just Elias who can wield a guitar – you mean to tell me you haven’t listened to Hardy’s band PeroxWhy?Gen? Fair enough.

On Raw this week, Elias performed a concert, but when he teased an encore, was attacked by a member of his band dressed all in black – Jeffrey. Hardy denies that he was the one who hit Elias with a car this summer, but Elias has now issued a challenge to the Charismatic Enigma.

Meanwhile, Otis puts his Money in the Bank contract on the line against The Miz, with the winner earning a guaranteed shot at a world title, at any place, anywhere, any time.

Watch WWE Hell in a Cell live on the WWE Network or on BT Sport Box Office at 11pm on Sunday, October 25.