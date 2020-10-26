WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Live Free Streams Watch Reddit Full Wrestling: Date, Time, TV, And LiveStream Info

2020 WWE Hell in a Cell live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network. All the information you need to watch the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Sunday night. WWE’s biggest names are set to do battle inside “Hell in a Cell” again this Sunday at the eponymous pay-per-view.

The “Hell in a Cell” match format used to be reserved for the blowoff to a big feud and the gimmick has lost some of its gravitas after WWE turned Hell in a Cell into an annual show and allowed the calendar to dictate which matches would occur inside the steel structure rather than the storylines, but there have still been plenty of stellar HIAC matches in recent years.

Last year’s Hell in a Cell was marked by a stinker of a match between Seth Rollins and “The Field” Bray Wyatt, but that event also saw Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks square off. in a fantastic bout inside the cell for the Raw women’s title. Banks will be back inside the cell this year facing SmackDown champ Bayley as their long-simmering storyline continues to progress.

The Sasha–Bayley match is one of three matches on the card that will occur inside the cell.

There’s nothing like a Hell in a Cell match, and WWE fans are in for a treat Saturday night when the cell lowers three times at Orlando’s Amway Center inside the WWE ThunderDome. The pay-per-view is the first since the recent WWE Draft where the Raw and SmackDown locker rooms received overhauls.

There are three featured matches taking place inside Hell in a Cell. The universal championship will be on the line in the first-ever Hell in a Cell I Quit match when Roman Reigns defends against Jey Uso. WWE champion Drew McIntyre will defend the title against Randy Orton, while Bayley will put the SmackDown women’s championship up for grabs against Sasha Banks after brutally turning on her now-former best friend.

Watch 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Amway Center — Orlando, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Hell in a Cell match card

Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell I Quit match)

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell)

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

Otis vs. The Miz (Winner gets Money in the Bank contract)

247 Championship: R-Truth (c) vs. Drew Gulak (Kickoff show)

