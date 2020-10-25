NFL New England Patriots vs San Francisco 49ers Live StreAm FrEe 2020 NFL Week 7 Game Online HD TV Coverage

Live updates: 49ers vs. New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers are looking to knock off the Patriots on the road. GAME ESSENTIALS: 49ers (3-3) vs. Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. (PT). TV: CBS-TV, Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (reporter).

Patriots vs. 49ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

San Francisco @ New England

Current Records: San Francisco 3-3; New England 2-3

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday at Gillette Stadium. The 49ers should still be feeling good after a victory, while New England will be looking to right the ship.

San Francisco was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Rams last week, winning 24-16. San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 33 attempts. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 167.90.

Meanwhile, New England was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the “L” against the Denver Broncos 18-12. New England’s only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Cam Newton.

San Francisco is expected to lose this next one by 3. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it’s been tough sledding overall. They are 2-0 ATS in away games but only 3-3 all in all.

The 49ers’ victory brought them up to 3-3 while the Patriots’ loss pulled them down to 2-3. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco enters the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the NFL. As for New England, they come into the contest boasting the fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Where: Gillette Stadium — Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $284.00

Odds

The Patriots are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

ODDS: Patriots -2. OVER/UNDER: 43.5.

SERIES: 49ers lead 8-5-0. LAST MEETING: Patriots won 30-17 at Levi’s Stadium on Nov. 20, 2016.

WHY 49ERS COULD WIN: Cam Newton is coming off a rough performance in last week’s humbling 18-12 loss to the Broncos. The former Panthers star quarterback threw for just 157 yards and also threw two costly interceptions while finishing with a 51.6 QB rating. … One of Newton’s biggest issues is that he doesn’t have a go-to player he can rely on. Julian Edelman has a lingering knee injury and is playing like a shell of himself. He had two catches for 8 yards last week. … If San Francisco can hold the Patriots’ lackluster offense in check, it should be in good shape.

WHY PATRIOTS COULD WIN: Even though they lost six defensive starters from last year’s defense, the Patriots are still a solid unit. New England held Denver without a touchdown last week — the Broncos had six field goals — yet lost. It was the first time in Bill Belichick’s 21 years with the Patriots that his team lost a game despite not permitting a touchdown — New England had been 39-0 when not allowing a touchdown. … New England usually gets elite cornerback play from defending NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore as well as Jonathan Jones and J.C. Jackson. … The Patriots, beset by injuries, should be getting some good news with the expected return of center David Andrews and guard Shaq Mason this week.

49ERS NEXT GAME: vs. Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 1:25 p.m. (PT).