San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots Live Streaming ReDdit FREE watch 2020 NFL Football Week 7 Game

49ers vs. Patriots live stream: How to watch the Week 7 NFL action. Can the Patriots bounce back from a big loss to Denver and take advantage of all the injuries to the 49ers roster? Read on for some quick details on how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots, no matter where you’re at in the world this weekend.

After a rough first few weeks of the season the 49ers are finally starting to get healthy, and QB Jimmy G looked sharp last Sunday in a comeback win over the L.A. Rams. However, this week won’t be any easier going up against a Patriots team that rarely loses back-to-back games, who just lost their second in a row. Not to mention Foxborough is where Jimmy spent the first few years of his career learning under Tom Brady.

Garoppolo will either shine bright against his former team, or struggle to overcome any weaknesses Bill Belichick and the Patriots know about and try to expose.

The Patriots currently have a 2-3 record after only being able to beat Miami and the Las Vegas Raiders so far in 2020 without Tom Brady. They’ll look to even their record to .500 in a win against the 49ers.

On the other side of the football, the SF 49ers are 3-3 and have struggled as well after such a strong season just a year ago. As a reminder, they’ve been without starting QB Jimmy G and star defender Nick Bosa for much of the season, and the Patriots and Cam Newton will be a big test for the current lineup. Not only will the 49ers vs Patriots be a great game to watch, but it’ll be a “dogfight” according to Garoppolo.

“It will be cool to get back to the old stomping grounds, see some familiar faces,” Jimmy Garoppolo said after a tough victory against the Los Angeles Rams. “But we’ll enjoy this one tonight, get on the film for the Patriots and everything tomorrow, and this win will definitely give us a little momentum. But next week is going to be another dogfight.”

Nevertheless the most important thing for both of these teams will be to stay healthy and COVID free before kickoff Sunday. Read on to find out how to live stream the San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots.

San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots: Where and when?

These two teams will meet at Gillette Stadium Sunday, October 25th at 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on CBS. NFL fans watching from the UK can see it early Tuesday morning.

Patriots vs. 49ers coverage map: Where can NFL fans watch the Week 7 game on TV?

Most of the coastal regions of the United States will get to watch Patriots-49ers in the late afternoon window on CBS in NFL Week 7.

New England and San Francisco are two of the most successful franchises of all time, with most of the 49ers’ glory years coming before the new century, which the Patriots have dominated. New England is coming off a surprising loss to the Broncos, but with Cam Newton one week healthier, they’ll be hoping to bounceback. San Francisco just rebounded from a bad loss to the Dolphins to beat the Rams in Week 6 and will look to get above .500 with a win.

For more info on if Patriots-49ers will be available to you on your local CBS affiliate at 4:25 p.m. ET on Oct. 25, check out the map and information below, along with a full Week 7 NFL schedule.

NFL coverage map Week 7

Patriots vs. 49ers

The Patriots vs. 49ers game can be viewed in any of the red regions in the map above. If you’re outside of a red region, these are the games you’ll see on CBS on Sunday:

Blue: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Green: Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

What channel is Patriots vs. 49ers on?

The Patriots vs. 49ers game will be broadcast on CBS in regions throughout the country, denoted in reds in the map above. Some of the major metropolitan areas that will carry New England-Denver include San Francisco, Boston, Miami, New Orleans, Atlanta, Charlotte, Seattle and Phoenix.

If you’re unsure which of your local channels is CBS, specific channel number information for your locality can be found here.

How to watch NFL games on TV out of market

If you live outside the desired area on the coverage map above, there are other legal ways to watch NFL games while out of market. One way is to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket package with DirecTV. More information on that package is here.

In Canada, all NFL games can be viewed via DAZN. More information on that subscription process is here. Viewers can also subscribe to NFL Game Pass, which has full access to a replay of the game soon after the live broadcast ends.