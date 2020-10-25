Reddit NFL Streams Broncos vs Chiefs Live Streaming NFL Sunday Night Football Game Free 4K HD Coverage

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time. Things could get messy during the Chiefs vs Broncos live stream. Denver has been struggling, to say the least, while the defending Super Bowl champions from Kansas City are cruising through the season with a near-perfect 5-1 record.

The Chiefs vs Broncos live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT today (Sunday, October 25) on CBS.

Despite the Chief’s recent stumble against the Raiders, it would be a supreme upset if the Broncos were somehow to prevail in this NFL live stream. The Chiefs are currently favored by 7.5 points, and Denver has lost the last nine games in a row to Kansas City. Against such odds, even beating the spread would be a kind of victory for the Broncos, who at least have the benefit of playing on their home field.

As their upset to Las Vegas shows, the Chiefs are far from invincible. On the offensive line, they let through three quarterback sacks. And on defense, they allowed a whopping 40 points–about twice their average allowance.

The Broncos are no Raiders, but things may be looking up for them after a rough round of injuries this season. Drew Lock will have one or two of his favorite targets back. Running back Melvin Gordon, who missed the Patriot’s matchup due to illness, will return for this game.

How much more dynamic can the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense get?

That’s the question that will be on the minds of many Sunday as the reigning champions play their first game with Le’Veon Bell, the two-time All-Pro running back who joined Kansas City last week. Despite a rocky year-plus tenure with the New York Jets, Bell could be in line to aid Patrick Mahomes in a Chiefs backfield that already includes standout first-round rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The Denver Broncos, meanwhile, will be looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against their AFC West rival. Denver has won its last two games after knocking off the New York Jets and New England Patriots.

A healthy amount of snow is expected, as precipitation is expected throughout the day.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium.

For Week 7, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing the Denver Broncos, going on the road to complete the first round of 2020’s divisional games. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The Chiefs are 5-1 as they continue to defend their 2019 NFL championship, coming off a 26-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. The Broncos come into the game 2-3, having won their last two games — most recently, an 18-12 road victory against the New England Patriots.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs offense. Through six games, he’s thrown for 1,699 yards, 15 touchdowns and just one interception. His passer rating is 110.9, which is the league’s fourth-best mark. Broncos quarterback Drew Lock — a Lee’s Summit native who was selected by the Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft — has missed three games this season. He had a rough outing when he returned for the Week 6 win over New England, notching a passer rating of just 34.9 after throwing two interceptions. But in the five games he started in 2019, he showed signs of being a solid NFL quarterback.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid continues his 22nd season as an NFL head coach — his eighth in Kansas City. During his tenure, the Chiefs have made the playoffs in all but one season — and brought the NFL’s Vince Lombardi trophy home from Miami last February. Facing Reid is another experienced NFL coach. Now in his second season as Broncos head coach, Vic Fangio has 33 years in the league — most of it as a defensive coordinator.

As charter franchises of the American Football League — and division rivals for 60 seasons — the two teams have a long history together. Reid lost five straight to Denver after arriving in Kansas City, but the Chiefs have now won their last nine against the Broncos — most recently, a 23-3 win at Arrowhead Stadium last December.