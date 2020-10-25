[email protected]!! Las Vegas Raiders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream FRee 2020 NFL Week 7 Game Online

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders: Live stream, how to watch, odds, time. The Raiders host the Bucs at Allegiant Stadium this afternoon and and it’s…hard to know what to expect. These are two of this season’s most unpredictable outfits. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers upset the odds in Week 6 to blow the Packers away, while the Raiders got a bye as reward for shocking the Chiefs in Week 5. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are today.

Who will turn up today? Will we get the Green Bay-conquering version of the Bucs, or the pale imitation that fell to the (admittedly underrated) Bears? And will they play the Raiders team that put the Chiefs and Saints to the sword – or the one that got run over by the Pats?

For Bucs fans, Gronk’s form has been as mystifying as anything we’ve seen so far this season. He got to throw the first spike of his Bucs career last week, following a series of pretty woeful displays. It was the cherry on top of a very promising performance that featured five catches and a team-leading 78 receiving yards. Is it fiesta time again for the loveable goofball?

The Buccaneers vs Raiders game kicks off was rescheduled earlier in the week, with kick-off now 4.05pm ET/1.05pm PT (8.05pm GMT) at Allegiant Stadium in the heart of Las Vegas. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below – and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere

That was all done with a shoulder injury that looks unlikely to have fully healed in time for today’s clash, but Bruce Arians is likely to put him out there again to link up with his old pal, the resurgent Tom Brady – looking very much like his old self in connecting with eight different receivers in the win over the Packers.

But if the Raiders can silence Patrick Mahomes, surely they can do the same to a 43-year-old who’s looked…frustrated at times this season, shall we say. Derek Carr should have confidence coursing through his veins after his Kansas City showing, but the Bucs’ defense could provide a sterner test of his talents. Read on as we explain how to watch the Buccaneers vs Raiders online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

Jon Gruden’s showdown with the team he led to a Super Bowl is on – though not in prime time.

The NFL flexed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Las Vegas Raiders game out of “Sunday Night Football” after the entire Raiders’ offensive line was placed on the COVID-19 list due to close contact with left tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive. All of the starters except Brown are poised to play Sunday.

The Raiders play host as Gruden faces the Buccaneers, whom he led to a Super Bowl XXXVII win over the Raiders before being fired by the organization at the end of the 2008 season. He’ll have to find an answer not only for Tom Brady, but also a top-ranked Tampa Bay defense (282 yards allowed per game) coming off a commanding performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Buccaneers vs Raiders live stream: How to watch week 7 of NFL play from anywhere online

The Buccaneers elicit concern each week, no matter how they played last. This week, they are coming off a huge win which makes the team led by Tom Brady that much more dangerous riding high on momentum. But seriously, Brady is doing just fine with 14 touchdowns so far this season and completing 64% of his passes — more than 1,500 passing yards to boot.

Buccaneers V Raiders Logos

Despite the Raiders playing well behind Derek Carr, he still needs Trent Brown and Kolton Miller to step up and work a strong game if the team wants to put up a strong showing. Las Vegas will be hoping to continue utilize the run game as it has been known to do this year.

If the Raiders can navigate Brady and the Bucs, their season gets easier — they just have to get past Tampa Bay first.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Where and when?

Sunday Night Football between the Bucs and Raiders kicks off at its regular time of 8:20 PM ET. The game will be played at Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, but for everyone at home, the game will be broadcast on NBC. Check out the information below for all the streaming options.

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders online from outside your country

If you’re in the US, UK, or Australia, there’s more specific watch information on the Raiders vs. Buccaneers game below. Still, regional, geo-blocked issues can arise from anywhere.

That’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders online in the US

This week seven matchup is set to be shown on NBC. If you have a qualifying cable package you can log into a NBC Sports app on various set-top boxes to catch all the hard-hitting action.

Of course, NBC is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV in select markets, which stands apart from similar services as its the only service that boasts all five channels that are showing NFL games this season (CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network).

FuboTV is the most comprehensive option

There are a lot of great ways to keep up with this season’s big games, but Fubo.TV may be one of the best overall solutions for most people. The service offers access to CBS, NBC, FOX, NFL Network, ESPN, & Redzone, which covers nearly every single option that you need in order to be able to watch the games each week as they take place. It’s a bit more expensive than Sling, but if keeping up on all the action is important to you, this is the way to go.

How to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders live in the UK

Good news American football fans, you can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the new Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. This week’s football game is one of Sky’s featured games, you can also tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £143.99 subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders live in Canada

Streaming service DAZN has exclusive live coverage of all 2020-21 regular season games in Canada. Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, the subscription will also provide NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN’s amazing live sports roster. This also includes Premier League and Champions League soccer.

Live stream Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Las Vegas Raiders in Australia

If you’re planning on watching the Vikings take on the Bucs vs Raiders in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports. The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.