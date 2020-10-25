Best Football Pick Time To Watch NFL 2020: Reddit NFL Streams with NFL Reddit Streams in 2020 Live NFL Free Football Almost every Sunday game this week will be broadcasted Reddit NFL Streams 2020 today NFL Streams Reddit Free to Watch Football Online on CBS or Fox, except the SNF game which will be on NBC. The Cowboys-Cardinals MNF game will be on ESPN as usual, however, the delayed Chiefs-Bills game will be on Fox and NFL Network.

If you don’t have cable, you might be concerned about missing the action now that Reddit banned r/nflstreams. Read on to find to why Reddit NFL streams was banned and what the best alternatives are.

If you previously relied on Reddit to find NFL streams, you’re out of luck. So, why did Reddit ban r/nflstreams and what are the best alternatives?

This week, the league saw an unfortunate number of Covid cases on multiple teams. Nevertheless, week 6 will go on as planned and offers fans some blockbuster matchups.

The obvious marquee game is the Buccaneers-Packers showdown in Tampa. It could very well be the last time we see Brady and Rodgers go head-to-head and is set up nicely to be an offensive shootout.

In the AFC, we’ll see some division rivalries in the Titans-Texans and Browns-Steelers games. The latter proved to be a dramatic meeting last year, when Myles Garret attempted to hit Mason Rudolph in the face with his helmet.

On Monday, the Chiefs will take on the Bills after their TNF game was postponed. Both teams are 4-1 and were handed their first losses last week, so they’ll definitely be hoping to get back on track.

Why Was Reddit NFL Streams Banned?

The r/nflstreams subreddit was one of the most valuable resources for NFL fans around the world. Links, which were reliable for the most part, were posted for every single NFL game.

Fans were also spoiled for choice, considering they could watch NFL Redzone and NFL Network. And the best part about all of this was that the streams were completely free. No payment, no account, just a link with a couple of pop-ups here and there.

However, the free ride came to an end when Reddit banned the page. So, why did Reddit ban one of their most popular pages?

The short answer to this question is that the subreddit was technically illegal. If you watch other sports, you probably weren’t too surprised to see Reddit make this decision. Recently, the page for NBA and Soccer streams were also taken down.

The basic problem is that posting free links is a clear case of copyright infringement and leagues were starting to take notice. Interestingly though, Reddit was never forced to ban the subreddit, but rather chose to do so according to their own repeat infringement policy.

The policy reads:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

What is the Best Way to Stream NFL Games For Free Now?

Of course, there are very few truly free ways to watch the NFL for free. One of the best way is with the Yahoo! Sports App. Users can livestream games for free on their phones or tablets.

This includes MNF and TNF games too. However, fans can only watch games which are broadcast in their local TV market. The official NFL app also works in a similar way.