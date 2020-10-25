Packers vs Texans Live Streaming: How to Watch NFL Free Online Game, News, Match Scores, Start Time

Packers vs Texans live stream: how to watch NFL week 7 online from anywhere now. Can Houston take advantage of a Green Bay stumble?. The Green Bay Packers roll into week 7 with an impressive 4-1 record and all signs point to that becoming 5-1 after today’s game against the Texans. Houston has just a single win under its belt this year, and not even a Herculean 355-yard, 4 TD game from star quarterback DeShaun Watson could see them notch a second last week. Read on as we show you how to find a Packers vs Texans live stream and watch the NFL online from anywhere in the world this Sunday.

While the Packers’ most recent outing was a humbling at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs, it’s still easy to see them claim a morale-boosting victory at Houston’s NRG Stadium today.

Packers vs Texans live stream

Kick-off time for this weekend’s Packers vs Texans game is 1pm ET/10am PT, which is 5pm GMT on Sunday October 25. A number of TV and streaming options are available for the game, and you can always enjoy your favorite NFL coverage wherever you are by using a reliable VPN – try our No. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

They were simply dreadful last week, though, blowing an early 10-0 lead after Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions and failing to make it into Tampa Bay territory in the final three quarters of the game. It was an ugly match, and head coach Matt LaFleur will no doubt be keen to see his team right the ship this week.

On the opposite sideline, the Texans have put up some seriously decent scores in recent weeks behind the arm of Watson, but their defensive frailties are all too obvious and star defensive end J.J. Watt can’t do it all by himself. Last week’s shootout loss to the Titans saw them give up over 600 yard to Tennessee, so they’ll need their D to step up today if they’re to stand much of a chance against a generally slick Packers offensive unit.

Read on to find out how to watch the Packers vs Texans online today and get anNFL live stream wherever you are right now.

Related: watch a college football live stream for all the biggest games

How to watch the Packers vs Texans from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from outside your country – or if you’re trying to get around dreaded blackouts – then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Today’s top VPNs for streaming NFL:

ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN

We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.

– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

IPVanish – save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family.

But perhaps most interestingly is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That’s a fantastic price for an excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free.

– Click to take advantage of this limited time discount

Once you’ve chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service’s corresponding app, hit ‘choose location’, select the appropriate country and you’ll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Packers vs Texans live stream

How to watch a FREE Packers vs Texans live stream of today’s NFL game in the US

This week’s Texans vs Packers game will be available on Fox, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you don’t want to pick up a cable subscription, however, it’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch by picking up a Sling TV Blue Package.

You’ll get plenty of live Fox Sports fixtures, as well as other entertainment and new channels like NBC, Comedy Central and more. You’re paying $30 a month here, though your first month is discounted to $20. There’s more, though, because you can also try Sling TV for FREE with a 3-day trial.

However, fuboTV is also worth considering as it’s the place to catch the most games this season, for the simple reason that’s the only place offering up coverage from Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there’s even a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today’s game without paying a penny!

Don’t forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN – try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that’s being broadcast in your local TV market for free through its Yahoo Sports app, including the Texans vs Packers.

Packers vs Texans live stream free

Packers vs Texans live stream: how to watch today’s NFL game FREE in Canada

CTV is on top of this weekend’s Packers vs Texans coverage, offering broadcasts on CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan and CTV2 Atlantic. Be sure to tune in for kick-off ahead of 1pm ET/10am PT.

If you’re after more NFL live streams this season, however, we’d recommend checking out DAZN. You’ll be able to watch every game in the 2020 / 2021 season here, as well as RedZone coverage as well. Not only that, but you can do it all for just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, DAZN’s also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you’ve never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too.

Don’t forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North – just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

watch Packers vs Texans live stream uk

Texans vs Packers live stream UK: how to watch American football online today

If you’re looking for a Texans vs Packers live stream in the UK this weekend, you’ll want to stay clear of Sky Sports. Though the new NFL channel offers weekly coverage of certain games, this matchup isn’t one of the fixtures for Sunday.

That means you’ll have to pick up an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription to watch NFL in the UK this weekend. £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more!

Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Sky Sports? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

Kick-off in the UK will be at 5pm GMT on Sunday, October 25 – the earlier hour being due to the clocks going back in the UK today.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

how to watch Texans vs Packers live stream australia

How to watch Packers vs Texans: live stream NFL in Australia

While both Foxtel and Kayo Sports broadcast select games for Australia in the 2020 / 2021 season, you won’t find a Packers vs Texans live stream among them this week.

It’s worth taking a look at Kayo for its selection, however, as it only comes in at $25 a month (for two devices) or $35 a month (for three devices). There’s a FREE 14-day trial available right now, which means you can catch some games this week and next week for nothing.

That means you’ll need to sign up for NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Kick-off is scheduled for 4am AEDT in the early hours of Monday, October 26.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It’s really geared towards international fans and that’s where it’s a great option. In most of the NFL’s main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league’s live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you’re a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia – with only ‘domestic markets’ the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there’s a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they’ve finished. Not the worst offer we’ve ever heard, but don’t get caught out – GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more are available – plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).