Texans vs Packers Live Stream: start time, TV channel, NFL Week 7 matchup

Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. The Green Bay Packers will head out on the road for the second straight week when they face the Houston Texans from NRG Stadium on Sunday. fter taking an early 10-0 lead last Sunday, the Packers let Tom Brady and the Bucs score 38 unanswered points and suffered their first loss of the season. It was an ugly game the entire team will look to put behind them as they battle the 1-5 Houston Texans in week 7.

Whether you’re a cheesehead or a Texans fan, below we’ll explain how to watch Packers vs Texans live no matter where you are in the world.

Considering they’re 4-1 the Packers are favored to win this week, but the game could end up being a lot closer than some expect thanks to a tough Texans defense. If we’re being honest, the Packers seem to struggle when a team has a solid D and a mean pass-rush. Basically, Green Bay will need to slow down J.J. Watt if they want to get a W on Sunday.

Until last week the Packers were the #1 offense in football averaging over 38 points a game, while the Texans sit at 29th and struggle to score more than 20 points in any game this season. However, now that Houston fired most of the head coach staff the entire team is playing with urgency, and the defense even got its first interception of the year last week.

What this all boils down to is the Texans are a better team than their record indicates, which should make this a great early Sunday game. At the same time, the Packers will likely come out strong and look to quickly bounce back from the embarrassing loss last week.

We don’t know who will win this one, but here’s how to watch it.

Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans: Where and when?

The Texans are at home facing the Packers at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game kicks off Sunday the 25th at 1pm ET / 10am PT on FOX. If you’re in the UK this will be a late 6pm evening game for you.

How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada can find more live-streaming info on this game in just a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch Packers vs Texans using untraditional means, we’re here to help you figure it out.

In fact, that’s where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can make or break your football-watching weekend. This is a service that allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that’s back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

VPNs are very easy to use, not to mention provide an extra layer of security while surfing the web. VPN’s are a dime a dozen these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to the ease of use, speed, and overall security. It’s available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs Houston Texans online in the U.S.

You can catch the action on FOX Sports, and trust me, this is one you won’t want to miss. Users with a regular cable package can log into the FOX Sports app too, and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet.

Additionally, you can watch FOX with streaming services like FuboTV, which unlike some other streaming services actually offers all five channels that typically show NFL games (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial if you’d like. That means whichever game you decide to watch first will be free!

The Packers are coming off a disappointing 38-10 loss to the Buccaneers last week when their offense just stopped producing after the first half. Hopefully, Matt LaFleur has made the correct adjustments to not let that happen again. Houston has struggled this year and is trying to stay in the playoff picture but they are in dire need of a victory to stay relevant this season.

Will Aaron Rodgers bounce back with the Packers and secure a victory against a struggling Texans team? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream the game live.

Green Bay Packers vs. Houston Texans

When: Sunday, October 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: The Packers have won their last four out of five games and they are playing well. I’m still unsure as to what happened to their offense last week against the Bucs. Expect them to come out early and put some points on the board.

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.