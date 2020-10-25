Steelers vs Titans Live Streaming NFL Game Sunday Night Football Streams Reddit FREE

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans live stream, how to watch, NFL football predictions, odds, tv channel, start time. Early Sunday morning two undefeated NFL teams will face-off. We’re talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans which will likely be one of the best games of the weekend.

So far, we’re already seeing an early -2 point favorite given to the Steelers, but the Titans and Derrick Henry are a tough test for any defense. Here’s how to watch it live wherever you are in the world.

The Steelers are 5-0 and could be one of if not the best team in football so far this season. However, they haven’t faced a team like the Tennessee Titans (also 5-0) that are 1st in the league for time of possession. The Titans take the ball away often, don’t give it back, and keep it forever with that ground-and-pound run game led by Derrick Henry.

If you’re looking at the stat sheet these teams are so evenly matched you can almost guarantee it’ll be a great game. They’re both 12th in the league in PPG, 12th in yards per game, both 5th in interceptions, and close in every other important category. Essentially, this is an excellent matchup and frankly we’re surprised it’s in the early time slot on Sunday instead of being the game of the week.

Every team is dealing with injuries or COVID, especially the Titans, and last week the team lost Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan with a torn ACL. This just makes each possession even more important.

The Steelers are no stranger to injury either, who lost QB Ben Roethlisberger last year. That said, he’s back and looking better than ever here in 2020. It doesn’t hurt that he has a great o-line and an emerging superstar WR in rookie Chase Claypool.

But ok, enough talk, read on as we explain below how to get a Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans live stream for Sunday’s game.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Tennessee Titans: Where and when?

These two undefeated teams will battle for the top spot at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee during the early morning slot on Sunday. The game officially kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans

When: Sunday, October 25

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access (try for free)

Prediction: The Steelers have one of the if not the best defense in the league and they will face a tough test against Derrick Henry, who is not your average running back, a tough task to bring down. With the line opening up with the Steelers as favorites and now the Titans, I’m rolling with the Titans today.

Bet: Tennessee Titans -1.5

