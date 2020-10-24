UFC 254 live stream FREE: How to watch Khabib vs Gaethje Fight TONIGHT without Cable

UFC 254 live stream: How to watch Khabib vs Gaethje online and on television. Everything you need to know to watch the undefeated lightweight champion defend his title in the main event on ‘Fight Island’. UFC 254 takes place Saturday with one of the most anticipated fights of the year atop the bill, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along via SportsCastr that kicks off for the main card at 2 p.m. ET.

In the main event, undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov makes his return against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje. And in the co-main event, a pivotal middleweight clash takes place as former champion Robert Whittaker meets Jared Cannonier in what’s being called a No. 1 contender bout.

UFC 254 takes place Saturday at Flash Forum at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Here are the six fights included in the watch-along:

Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. interim champ Justin Gaethje – for lightweight title

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Walt Harris vs. Alexander Volkov

Phil Hawes vs. Jacob Malkoun

Lauren Murphy vs. Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov defends his belt against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on Saturday, but the greatest obstacle he might have to overcome is the absence of his coach and father Abdulmanap, who passed away in July.

The 57-year-old, who died from complications caused by COVID-19, was instrumental in his son’s rise to the top of MMA, where he holds an unbeaten record of 28-0 and a fearsome reputation as one of the best ever to step in the cage.

“You will be missed, father. You were father, friend, brother and coach in one person. You taught me almost everything I know, I hope that you were happy with me,” Nurmagomedov said in an emotional Instagram post following his father’s passing.

Excitement has built to see the undefeated champion step back into the octagon, with eh tantalising prospect of a rematch with Conor McGregor down the road, should the Irishman remain out of retirement.

Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 254:

When is it?

In a rare treat for UK fans, the main card will get under way at 7pm BST on Saturday.

That follows the prelims, which start at 5pm BST, and the early preliminary card, which begins at 3.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

UK fans can watch the main card on BT Sport Box Office HD, as well as the broadcaster’s site and app, for a fee of £19.95. The prelims will air to BT Sport subscribers for free.

In the US, the main card will air on ESPN+, which – along with ESPN – will show the prelims. Both channels will also air the early prelims, as will UFC’s Fight Pass.

Predictions

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

Adam Hamdani: I just have to back Khabib, I’m not really sure how you can bet against him. He has been so dominant in his UFC career, as well as the entirety of his time as an MMA fighter. He is my P4P No1. In both of Gaethje’s losses he has been stopped, and I can see Khabib’s ground work being too much for him here. Khabib via submission, round 3

Alex Pattle: Gaethje is Khabib’s toughest opponent yet, and I fully believe he can beat Khabib. With his wrestling skills, Gaethje might just be able to keep the fight standing. If he can, this is actually Gaethje’s fight to lose. I normally play it safe, but I’m going to say it: Justin Gaethje is going to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend. Gaethje via decision

Jack Rathborn: I’m rolling with the upset too, with 13 months since his last fight, I think Gaethje’s victory (and the manner no less, with his emphatic display earning him Performance of the Night against Tony Ferguson) this year will provide him with momentum to execute his game plan here and shock the Russian. Gaethje by TKO/KO.

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

AH: Cannonier has incredible power and since finding his feet at middleweight has been on quite the win streak, but Whittaker’s experience at the highest level might prove too much in this one. Whittaker via decision

AP: There’s no doubt in my mind that Whittaker is the more well-rounded mixed martial artist, but Cannonier’s power give him every chance of undermining that fact completely. In a three-round fight, with less time in which to get caught, Whittaker should be able to use his versatility and experience to outpoint Cannonier. Whittaker via decision

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris

AH: The winner of this one will find themselves back in the mix at heavyweight – a pretty jam-packed mix, but back in the mix nonetheless. When Harris loses, it doesn’t often go to a decision, and I can see Volkov stopping him late here. Volkov via TKO, round 3

AP: I think Volkov has more tools, including the ability to keep this fight at a favourable range for him. I expect a technical showing from the Russian and a decision win. Volkov via decision