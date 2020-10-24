UFC 254 ON PPV Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje Live Stream MMA Fight 2020 Online: Start time, ESPN + DAZN TV Channel, odds, predictions

Big Fight!!! How to Watch UFC 254 Live Stream, Start Times, and more UFC. At UFC 254 on October 24, the undisputed lightweight championship of the world will be on the line when Khabib Nurmagomedov looks to add another victory to his perfect 28-0 record as he defends his title for the third time against interim titleholder Justin Gaethje, who is on a tear that has seen him score four consecutive knockouts over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and Tony Ferguson.

But now “The Highlight” will face the UFC’s most dominant champion in Nurmagomedov, whose stellar career has seen him defeat the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael Dos Anjos, Edson Barboza and Al Iaquinta. Plus, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker continues on his road back to the belt when he faces surging contender Jared Cannonier.

How to Stream UFC 254: Khabib vs Gaethje

UFC 254 Fight Card:

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje, lightweight championship

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris

Lauren Murphy vs Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa

Jacob Malkoun vs Phillip Hawes

Alex Oliveira vs Shavkat Rahkmonov

Da-un Ung vs Sam Alvey

Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney

Umar Nurmagomedov vs Sergey Morozov

Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev

What time is UFC 254?

United States

Main Card: 2pm ET / 11am PT on ESPN+

Prelims: 12pm ET / 9am PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

Early Prelims: 11am ET / 8am PT on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes

Africa

Main Card: 7pm WAT / 8pm SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 5pm WAT / 6pm SAST on SuperSport Action and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 4pm WAT / 5pm SAST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, East Timor)

Main Card: 2am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)

Prelims: 12am HKT (Sunday) on Fox Sports and Fox+ (Hong Kong & Singapore)

Australia

Main Card: 5am AEDT / 2am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 3am AEDT (Sunday) / 12am AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN

Early Prelims: 2am AEDT (Sunday) / 11pm AWST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Replay:

Main Card: 1pm AEDT / 10am AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, and Fetch TV

Prelims: 11am AEDT (Sunday) / 8am AWST (Sunday) on ESPN

Brazil

Main Card: 3pm BRT on Combate

Prelims: 1pm BRT on Combate

Early Prelims + Preshow: 12pm BRT on Combate.com, SporTV 3, Facebook, and Combate

Canada

Main Card: 2pm ET / 11am PT on BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 12pm ET / 9am PT on TSN and RDS

Early Prelims: 11am ET / 8am PT on TSN and UFC FIGHT PASS

Replay:

Main Card: 10pm ET / 7pm PT on BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, and Eastlink

Central and South America

Main Card: 3pm ART / 6pm UTC-5/-4/-3 on ESPN2 and ESPN Play

Prelims: 1pm ARG / 4pm UTC-5/-4/-3n on ESPN2 and ESPN Play

Early Prelims: 12pm ARG / 3pm UTC-5/-4/-3n on ESPN2 and ESPN Play

Denmark

Main Card: 8pm CEST on Viaplay

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Finland

Main Card: 9pm EEST on Viaplay

Prelims: 7pm EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 6pm EEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

France

Main Card: 8pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Germany

Main Card: 8pm CEST on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Iceland

Main Card: 6pm GMT on Viaplay

Prelims: 4pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 3pm GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Republic of Ireland

Main Card: 7pm BST on BT Sport Box Office

Prelims: 5pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport 2

Early Prelims: 4pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS

India

Main Card: 11:30pm on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, and Sony LIV

Italy

Main Card: 8pm CEST on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Japan

Main Card: 3am JPT (Sunday) on WOWOW and UFC FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 1am JPT (Sunday) on WOWOW and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12am JPT (Sunday) on WOWOW and UFC FIGHT PASS

MENA

Main Card: 10pm GST on UFC Arabia

Prelims: 8pm GST on Abu Dhabi Sports 2, Abu Dhabi Sports 4, and UFC Arabia

Early Prelims: 7pm GST (Sunday) on Abu Dhabi Sports 2, Abu Dhabi Sports 4, and UFC Arabia

Mexico

Main Card: 1pm MEX on Fox Sports

Prelims: 11am MEX Fox Sports and UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 10am MEX on UFC Fight Pass

Netherlands

Main Card: 8pm CEST on Kijk

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Replay:

Main Card: 11:45pm CEST on SBS9

New Zealand

Main Card: 7am NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 5am NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPN, and PRIME

Early Prelims: 4am NZDT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Replay:

Main Card: 3pm NZDT (Sunday) on SKY Arena

Prelims: 1pm NZDT (Sunday) on ESPN

Norway

Main Card: 8pm CEST on Viaplay

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Pakistan

Main Card: 11pm PKT on Ten Sports

Poland

Main Card: 8pm CEST on Polsat Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Russia

Main Card: 9pm MSK on Wink, More.TV, Tricolor, and UFC FIGHT PASS / 10:30pm MSK on RENTV

Prelims: 7pm MSK on Wink, More.TV, Tricolor and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 6pm MSK on UFC FIGHT PASS

South Korea

Main Card: 3am KST (Sunday) on SPOTV

Prelims: 1am KST (Sunday) on SPOTV

Early Prelims: 12am KST (Sunday) on SPOTV

Spain

Main Card: 8pm CEST on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 6pm CEST on DAZN and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on DAZN and UFC FIGHT PASS

Sweden

Main Card: 8pm CEST on Viaplay

Prelims: 6pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 5pm CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom

Main Card: 7pm BST on BT Sport Box Office

Prelims: 5pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport 2

Early Prelims: 4pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS

UFC 254 brings the biggest fight of the year 2020 to all fans, where the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov is facing Justin Gaethje on October 24. The main event is held in Abu Dhabi, and people worldwide are incredibly excited to watch the show online. Keeping that thing in mind, we will give you a useful guide to stream UFC 254 live from anywhere on any device.

Nurmagomedov never appeared inside the Octagon before. It will be his first appearance on Fight Island in Yas Marina for more than a year when he will face Gaethje for defending his Lightweight title. The battle was advertised for UFC 253, but it never happened for Nurmagomedov’s father’s death. He has then left himself from fighting for a short time and tried to forget the sadism for his father’s end and get ready for the UFC 254. In the meantime, Justin Gaethje has seen his way up finishing up with dominating performance and gain four consecutive wins against Vick, Barboza, Cerrone, and Tony Ferguson. He wants to continue his dominating performance for his upcoming fight against Khabib and take his name to the top in MMA ranking.

Khabib other hand seen this kind of dominator before, the Khabib vs. Conor McGregor match is real proof of it. In his career, he fought 28 times, but no one ever gets the wins. He is unbeaten, and he will try to hold his record and make it 29-0 in his upcoming fight against Gaethje. That’s why this Khabib vs. Gaethje event is more and more exciting for everyone.

Khabibs fans already assume he is going to have another win to his name as he does before. But things could change; who could know it before happens. Justin Gaethje, the most dominating fighter in recent times Ghetjhe vs. Tony Ferguson, is the real indicator. He is very much desperate to continue. On the other hand, Nurmagomedov will be seen after a long time. So all have to wait for the final results of UFC 254 to clear the mystery.