Reddit to Watch PSG vs Man Utd Live Streaming FREE Champions League Match Online Anywhere

PSG vs. Manchester United on CBS All Access: Live stream UEFA Champions League, how to watch on TV, news, info. A massive Champions League showdown awaits Tuesday as Manchester United visit the Parc de Princes to take on last season’s runners-up Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 1 in a mouth-watering battle. Both teams are in Group H, joined by Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig, with these two being the early favorites to advance from the group stage despite RB Leipzig being a UCL semifinalist a season ago. As always, there are high expectations for United, but they’ve stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League with PSG the firm favorite to win this one.

Paris Saint-Germain takes on Manchester United in a matchup between heavyweights from France and England as the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League schedule opens up group play. Man. U and PSG are the biggest names in Group H (along with Istanbul Basaksehir and RB Leipzig) and feature some big names taking the pitch in Europe’s top circuit. PSG will be looking for revenge in the Champions League after falling to Bayern Munich in the finals of the 2019-20 campaign. French star Kylian Mbappé and Brazilian ace Neymar continue to be the focal point on offense for the reigning Ligue 1 champs. On the other side, Manchester United will be looking to bounce back from a lukewarm 2-0-2 start in the English Premier League. The club has been led by Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford so far this season on offense while Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial continue to add star power.

Champions League matches are available to watch on TV via TUDN (formerly Univision), a Spanish-speaking network. The English-language broadcast is not available on TV. Instead, you’ll have to go to a live stream option in CBS All-Access to catch Champions League matches this year. CBS has exclusive rights to Champions League matches this year and is putting all matches exclusively on its paid streaming service, which does offer a seven-day trial. Meanwhile, the TUDN broadcast is also available to stream via fuboTV, which also has a free seven-day trial.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Parc de Princes — Paris, France

TV and Live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: PSG -185; Draw +340; Man United +470 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

PSG: The French club has an extra day’s rest after playing in Ligue 1 action on Friday, and revenge will be on their minds. After that shock exit from the UCL knockout stage against Manchester United two seasons ago that produced that hilarious Neymar meme, they will want to pound the Red Devils and just might. This team is strong everywhere on the field and has so much speed that can cause United some trouble. Expect PSG to have their way and to really threaten early.

Man United: What a brutal international break for United as they hadn’t been able to respond to the 6-1 loss to Tottenham until last Saturday’s match at Newcastle. The Red Devils have been far from convincing this season and are hoping the addition of Edinson Cavani can make the difference this season, though he won’t be available here. Regardkess, United’s main issues are in defense. Against PSG, expect this backline to be torn apart by Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Prediction

The hosts start off on the right foot as United suffer another defeat early on in the season. Pick: PSG 3, Man United 0