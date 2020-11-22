Browns vs Eagles Live Streaming Reddit FREE: How to watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream NFL Week 11: Preview, prediction, point spread, how to watch. The Cleveland Browns will face the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland on Sunday. One week removed from their 10-7 win over the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns (6-3) will look to build on last week’s victory when they host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

What follows is everything you need to know about the Browns’ Week 11 matchup:

Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2020

Time: 1:00 ET

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

TV channel: FOX

Live Stream: Fox Sports Live

Radio: ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX

Betting line: Cleveland -3.5

Over-under point total: 46

Game preview

Laying claim to a 6-3 record, the Browns are off to their best nine-game start since the 2014 season. Yet despite its recent success, Cleveland currently finds itself on the outside looking in of NFL postseason, thanks to a crowded field in the AFC Wild Card race.

Enter the Philadelphia Eagles, who despite their disappointing 3-5-1 record, are currently in first place of the NFC East. Through nine games, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown an NFL-high 12 interceptions, which could come into play in a game in which the weather forecast is currently calling for rain.

With a win, the Browns would enter a critical two-game road stretch at Jacksonville and Tennessee riding a two-game winning streak. A loss, however, could leave Cleveland with plenty of ground to gain in the AFC Wild Card race.

Prediction

Two consecutive games in less than ideal conditions should have served the Browns well heading into what could very well be a wet atmosphere. I expect Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to keep Cleveland’s ground game going with Myles Garrett making enough plays for another low-scoring win.

Final score: Browns 14, Eagles 10

The NFC East leaders roll into town on Sunday, which isn’t really as scary as it sounds because the NFC East-leading Eagles are 3-5-1. The 6-3 Browns look to move to 3-0 against the ugliest division in football, but they’ll have to do it without their MVP, Myles Garrett.

Here are our staff picks for Sunday’s game.

Doug Lesmerises (8-1): Browns 31, Eagles 17

With Garrett and normal weather, I had this as a three-score Browns win. Without Garrett and with possible rain, I’ll reduce it to two scores.

Dan Labbe (7-2): Eagles 22, Browns 20

Sometimes you lose games you’re supposed to win in the NFL and this one has had me nervous for a while. Losing Garrett doesn’t help.

Mary Kay Cabot (6-3): Browns 26, Eagles 20

The Browns get to Carson Wentz even without Garrett.

Hayden Grove (6-3): Browns 28, Eagles 26

No Garrett is no problem for the Browns’ run game, which continues to dominate despite the weather. Philly goes for the tie with a two-point conversion and falls short.

Ellis Williams (6-3): Eagles 24, Browns 21

If Garrett was playing, the Browns would’ve won a close game. Without him, they lose a close game.

Scott Patsko (5-4): Browns 24, Eagles 20

The Browns proved last week they can win a game without scoring 30 points. Blowout wins remain elusive.

Terry Pluto (5-4): Browns 25, Eagles 23

I expect another strange weather game. Browns win because they are getting practice in these.