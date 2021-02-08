High school students have identified four new planets

Two students have discovered, with the help of a senior, the existence of four new planets. Kartik Pinglé and Jasmine Wright from Massachusetts gave a report of their study in which they narrate the existence of four new planets. These two are notable authors of the discovery paper in the Astronomical Journal that explains their story. The Student Research Mentoring Program (SRMP) at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have been helping students by partnering them with scientists for practical learning from the experts.

An executive at MIT, Clara Sousa-Silva, stated that the students would be delighted to have gone through this experience because they have also contributed to Astrophysics’ body. The two students paired with Tansu Daylan, a postdoctoral researcher at the Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research. Together with other colleagues, the three have been monitoring the HD 108236 star identified by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) to find out more clues about the solar system. TESS is renowned for observing unrecorded worlds that scientists, astronauts, and astronomers have not explored or discovered. The Daylan team observed four alien planets shimmered by the light curve of HD 108236.

Wright expressed delight in finally meeting the core objective of Daylan’s research and uncovering a multi-planetary system. According to the team, the three planets are gaseous and smaller than Neptune, while the fourth one is bigger than Earth. The four-planet system lies in proximity to HD 108236. Daylan explained that they couldn’t wait to learn the orbit and behavior of these four alien planets provided adequate research resources land in their hands. Mankind has been on the quest to discover new things and galaxies beyond the solar system and this multiplanetary discovery might unveil a new venture. Scientists are never out of options when it comes to curiosity. They always want to know more, satisfying their hunger for originality and answering their hypotheses. Moreover, people want substantial and evidence-based explanations of how the planets and the galaxies came into existence.

Daylan has expressed his deep appreciation for Pinglé and Wright, who worked with him and got paid through SRMP to encourage them that science is a worthy venture. Moreover, the excitement of unveiling something that the world does not know is a massive motivation for students who love recognition and are interested in science. Pinglé revealed interest in astrophysics, and this might be enough conviction to further studies in this field. On the other hand, Wright will be pursuing a Marsters in Astrophysics.