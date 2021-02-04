The UAE’s Hope mission is in close proximity to Mars, news that excites scientists

The United Arab Emirates is happy to witness its Hope orbiter tuning to orbit Mars, a mission that will be the first for the country. The country deployed Hope mid last year, utilizing the launch window in which the spacecraft can tune to the red planet. Other missions in the same race as NASA’s Perseverance rover mission and China’s Tianwen-1 mission. The engineering of Hope is to enable it to understand the planet’s atmosphere and the effects of its surface on this variable. The spacecraft will try to orbit insert itself at approximately 1530 GMT on the 9th of February.

The head of the UAE Space Agency, Sarah Al Amiri, revealed through a webinar conference that the team engineering this mission is ready to ensure the craft enters Mars’ orbit. She added that they are ticking the time until the space vehicle approaches the red planet. Less than half of missions headed in this path have been successful. The mission personnel explained that Hope would power down its thrusters for about thirty minutes to slow its system and clench into the orbit around Mars without fracturing its components. The Hope program manager at the University of Colorado’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics program, Pete Withnell, expressed his confidence in the spacecraft’s makeup, stating that all systems are fine for now. The institution has been assisting the UAE on this mission to ensure it is successful.

Withnell is confident that the mission will be successful, seeing that the engineers and technicians running the mission are on a round-the-clock check with shifts for efficiency. This mission’s success will place the UAE in position five among the entities that have approached Mars. The other four spots have NASA, the European Space Agency, the Soviet Union, and India. Initially, the UAE’s missions were satellites orbiting the Earth, with the country’s first astronaut spending seven days on the International Space Station two years ago. Four years ago, the country was investing in a clean energy economy and scale up the technical industry.

The UAE decided to develop Hope in line with the global regulations and the association of international entities like the University of Colorado, which developed the spacecraft. The Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIA rocket helped in this mission to deploy the spacecraft. Hope will be spending one Martian year evaluating the red planet to explore the planet’s weather and provide its scientists with details for further analysis. The country is expected to expand its space technologies in the coming years.