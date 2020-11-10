The global Particulate Respirators Market to explode between 2020 and 2030

A respirator is a medical device that is designed from protection against inhaling dust, harmful fumes or gases. A respirator may be air purifying or air supplying in its nature. Based on different applications, various types of respirators are available in the market. For instance, respirators are used for military purposes, laboratory purposes and others. Respiratory devices market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing awareness for different levels and different types of respiratory diseases. Various types of respirators are air purifying respirators, mechanical filter respirators, chemical cartridge respirators, powered air-purifying respirators (papers) and others.

Air-purifying respirators are of many types negative-pressure respirators which include chemical media and mechanical filters. Positive pressure respirators include powered air-purifying respirators (PAPRs). Air-Purifying escape respirators (APER) are used by the general public for radiological, biological, chemical and nuclear (CBRN) terrorism incidents. Particulate respirator refers to a medical device that is used for purifying air. It helps to inhale pure air as it has a filtering element that blocks the entry of contaminated air. On the basis of designing, particulate respirators can be categorized into half face particulate respirators and full face particulate respirators. The global market for particulate respirators is increasing at a significant rate due to increasing number of respiratory disorder cases.

North America dominates the global market for particulate respirators due to high level of awareness among population for the use of particulate respirators in the region. In addition, increased R&D initiatives in the healthcare sector are driving the particulate respirators market in North America. Asia, followed by Europe, is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in global particulate respirators market. China and India are expected to be the fastest growing particulate respirators markets in Asian region. Some of the key driving forces for particulate respirators market in emerging countries are increasing R&D activities, large pool of patients suffering from respiratory diseases and growing awareness for particulate respirators in the region.

Some of the key factors driving the global particulate respirators market are low cost, increased R&D activities in the healthcare sector and government initiatives for the security of healthcare workers. Some of the other major factors driving the particulate respirators market are increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases and growing awareness about the impotence of using particulate respirators. However, lack of awareness about the availability of different types of particulate respirators is retraining the particulate respirators market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries hold a great potential for particulate respirators market. In addition, innovations of particulate respirators with improved features and user’s comfort are expected to offer good opportunities for particulate respirators market. One of the latest trends that have been observed in the particulate respirators market includes companies involved in mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major companies dealing in the particulate respirators market are 3M, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and The Gerson Company. Some other companies having significant presence in particulate respirators market are Medline Industries, Inc, Honeywell and Aearo Company.

