But unless you have the money for generators

Mike Tyson’s latest comeback is already breaking records before the former heavyweight champ has even stepped into the ring. The streaming site, FITE, says sales for tonight’s pay-per-view fight between Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. have shattered pre-sale records for digital PPV buys even before the big event. FITE says the exhibition boxing bout, which pits “Iron Mike” against the former four-division world champion Jones, is expected to be the most-watched event to date in the site’s five-year history of live sports streaming.

Tyson, the once undisputed Heavyweight World Champion, retired in 2005 after not returning for the seventh bell in his bout against Kevin McBride. A year later he tried to start the “Mike Tyson’s World Tour” a series of exhibition fights but only fought one four-round event against his sparring partner Corey Sanders to little fanfare. Since then, Tyson has been trying to rehabilitate his image tarnished by a rape conviction and an ear-biting incident. Roy Jones Jr. Is considered one of the best boxers of all time. He has won world championships in four weight classes and became the heavyweight champion in 2003, one of only six boxers to start their career as a light middleweight and win the heavyweight championship. Jones Jr. will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2018.

How to Watch Tyson vs. Jones Online

Tyson and Jones will duke it out for the newly-created WBC Frontline Battle Belt, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event takes tonight, Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm EST. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 pm EST, with Tyson and Jones expected to enter the ring around 11 pm EST. You can stream the Tyson vs. Jones fight live online on FITE.tv. The streaming service is offering the pay-per-view event for $49.99, which lets you stream the entire event in full HD quality. Sign up for the fight here, then log into FITE to watch from your computer or TV. You can also stream the fight on your phone via the FITE app.

Tyson vs Jones Fight Card

Dubbed the “Frontline Battle,” the eight-round fight is the first event produced by Tyson’s Legends Only League, a company the boxer created to showcase “senior” athletes through exclusive productions and events. In addition to Tyson vs. Jones, the main supporting event features controversial YouTuber Jake Paul taking on ex-NBA player, Nate Robinson in an exhibition fight. The undercard features five fights: Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter, Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright, Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vasquez, and Guiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones. Saved by the Bell star and TV host Mario Lopez will be the MC for the night, while Lil Wayne, French Montana, and YG have been announced as musical performers. Organizers have teased more surprise guests and musical acts for the big night. The event is produced by the social media site, Triller.

What to Expect from the Tyson vs. Jones Fight

At 54 and 51 years of age respectively, Tyson and Jones are past their competitive prime. Still, both boxers have been diligently training for the fight, which is expected to go a full eight rounds (at two minutes per round). Tyson, who first won the WBC heavyweight title at the age of 20, returns to the ring for the first time since a sixth-round stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005. One of boxing’s biggest superstars to ever stand between the ropes, Tyson boasts a 50-6 record with 44 KOs. Jones, meantime, has won belts at the middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight classes. Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) last fought in February 2018, defeating Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision. According to the California State Athletic Commission, this exhibition fight will be slightly different than an amateur or professional match. Neither boxer will be required to wear headgear, and Tyson and Jones will be wearing 12-ounce gloves. The fight will also be immediately stopped if either boxer suffers a bad cut or apparent injury. Still, the organizers at Triller say the match will be judged and each fighter will be scored like a real fight, with a winner to be announced at the end of the eight rounds, or via knockout.

Two decades ago, this would have been the fight of the year, an event that could have captured the world’s attention. Roy Jones Jr. against Mike Tyson, two of the biggest names the sport has known in their era. Jones was considered the sport’s pound-for-pound king in 2003, having gone from light heavyweight to earning a piece of the heavyweight title by beating John Ruiz on March 1 of that year. Just a month earlier, Mike Tyson had knocked out Clifford Etienne in his return to the ring a year after he was knocked out by Lennox Lewis. It never happened.

Tyson lost his next two fights and retired. Jones lost three of his next four and was never the same again. But now, 17 years later, the two will be getting into the ring — two of the sport’s greats in an exhibition that feels like a corny “Rocky” spinoff. The 54-year-old “Iron Mike” against the 51-year-old Jones, a world champion in four different weight classes in his day. Both appear to be in tremendous condition, particularly considering.

When Mike Tyson was in his prime, he was described as “the saddest man on the planet.” A heavyweight boxing champion who thrashed his opponents into submission so quickly, many of them never even got to experience a seat on the corner stool — they were in and out of the ring in less than three minutes. He was ferocious and his beatings could be savage; Tyson’s fists moved so fast that “Iron Mike” struck fear into his opponents long before they stepped through the ropes and, even now, 15 years after his last fight as a professional, the 54-year-old American maintains a formidable reputation. Mike Tyson, 54, is returning to the ring to box again A man who frequently courted controversy both inside and outside of the ring, the former world heavyweight champion could be described as many things, but it seems rather unusual to call him “a dance partner,” which is how Roy Jones Jr. referred to his compatriot ahead of their exhibition fight in Los Angeles on

“I’m happy, I get to see what it’s like to be in the ring with Mike Tyson before I die,” Jones told CNN. “I’ll get the best wishes for my life.”For the 51-year-old Jones, this is almost a story of unrequited love, a date — at last — with the fighter that got away. While Tyson dominated his division to become one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, Jones cemented his legacy by moving through the divisions, becoming world champion in four different weights.

Jones said that when he was the heavyweight champion in 2003, the only man he wanted to fight was Tyson, but the stars never aligned. Close to retirement, Tyson wasn’t interested in fighting much anymore and so Jones returned to the light heavyweight division and continued boxing until 2018. Asked how he felt about coming out of retirement in his 50s, Jones said: “On a scale of one to 10? About a five. But because of Mike Tyson, I’m about a 15!”

Tyson and Jones will duke it out for the newly-created WBC Frontline Battle Belt, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event takes place Saturday, November 28 at 8 pm EST. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 pm EST, with Tyson and Jones expected to enter the ring around 11 pm EST.

Stream the Tyson vs. Jones fight live online via FITE.tv. The streaming service is offering the pay-per-view event for $49.99, which lets you stream the entire event in full HD quality. Sign up for the fight here, then log into FITE to watch from your computer or TV. You can also stream the fight on your phone via the FITE app.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr appears to be an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event around the world. Here’s how much it costs in a number of countries where boxing is popular. Roughly speaking, Tyson vs Jones is cheapest in the UK or New Zealand, with both £20 and NZD$40 working out at just under $30 based on current exchange rates – some $20 less than it costs in the US.

Tyson vs Jones price (US): $49.90 Tyson vs Jones price (Canada): $49.99 Tyson vs Jones price (UK): £19.95 Tyson vs Jones price (Australia): $59.95 Tyson vs Jones price (New Zealand) $39.95



Tyson vs Jones time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Tyson vs Jones time (UK): 3 am GMT

Tyson vs Jones time (mainland Europe): 4 am CET

Tyson vs Jones time (Australia): 3 pm AEDT

Tyson vs Jones time (New Zealand): 5 pm NZDT

Few boxers have created such excitement in boxing as Tyson, few have gained as much respect as Jones. Both must have thought their fighting was behind them, but everything changed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when Tyson posted a video of him training with rapid-fire intensity on social media, declaring “I’m back.” Speculation swirled of a comeback and for two months it seemed as though he’d rekindle his rivalry with Evander Holyfield, Tyson’s conqueror in 1996 and 1997 and the first boxer since Muhammad Ali to win a world heavyweight title three times.

But, at the end of July, Tyson announced instead that he’d be fighting Jones.

It’s Mike Tyson fight week—words I never thought I’d lead a column with, having never covered a Tyson fight in a decade-plus as a boxing reporter. In the 15 years, Iron Mike has been retired, I never expected the battered and broken man Danny Williams and Kevin McBride lay waste to in his last two fights to ever come back. Yet here we are, a 54-year old Tyson a day away from squaring off against a 51-year old Roy Jones in a fight no one is quite sure what to make of.

On Saturday, Tyson and Jones will meet in an empty Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles in eight-round exhibition fans can watch on pay-per-view. The event is funded by Triller, a short-form video app known for cutting partnership deals with social media influencers and harboring QAnon conspiracists (last month Thriller finally banned QAnon content from the site). Triller reportedly paid $50 million for the right to stream the fight. Tyson is guaranteed $10 million; Jones says his guarantee is $1 million.

There are other expenses, of course. Jake Paul, a YouTube star who has dabbled in boxing, will face Nate Robinson, an 11-year NBA veteran and former Slam Dunk champ. Badou Jack, an ex-light heavyweight titleholder, will lend some (current) boxing credibility to the show when he faces the untested Blake McKernan, as will Hasim Rahman Jr., a heavyweight prospect. Michael Buffer will handle the introductions, Sugar Ray Leonard, Al Bernstein, and Jim Gray will work the telecast and a collection of hip hop stars will perform.

