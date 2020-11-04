Pharmaceutical Filtration Market to Reflect Significant Growth During 2019-2026 with Focusing Key players like 3M Company,Amazon Filters Ltd.,Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation),Eaton Corporation Plc

Pharmaceutical filtration refers to the separation process by which unwanted particles, including solid impurities and undissolved powders, are removed from the processed materials, further resulting in the reduction of micro-organisms. Filtration is one of the important process adopted in the pharmaceutical industry. It is used to maintain sterility of the product and check contamination in the processed solution. In addition, during the manufacturing process of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), the pharmaceutical filters are utilized in several manufacturing stages. Moreover, pharmaceutical filtration is widely used for various applications such as final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, water purification, and air purification.

Major vendors covered in this report:

3M Company Amazon Filters Ltd. Danaher Corporation (Pall Corporation) Eaton Corporation Plc General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) Graver Technologies LLC Meissner Filtration Products Inc. Merck & Co.Inc. Parker-Hannifin Corporation Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

The global pharmaceutical filtration market was valued at $5,379 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,740 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in the production of biologics, large molecules, APIs, and generics; technological advancements in pharmaceutical filters; rise in prevalence of chronic diseases; increase in spending on R&D due to surge in government healthcare expenditure, and rise in number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies across the globe are the key factors that fuel the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market. Moreover, rise in adoption of innovative treatment therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and vaccines in the pharmaceutical industry; strong biologic pipeline products; and rise in demand for filters in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry are other factors that contribute toward the growth of the market.

