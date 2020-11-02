Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Analysis and Drug Pipeline Analysis with Key players

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Actinic Keratosis Market

Actinic keratosis (AK) is a chronic and prevalent disease affecting areas of sun-exposed skin where visible and subclinical, non-visible lesions coexist. This area of sun-damaged skin is prone to the development of further visible AK lesions and sun-related skin cancer and is known as ‘field cancerization’. AK lesions are being represented as small scaly patches that can be flat or slightly raised. Their color can range from one’s skin tone to a reddish-brown color. They differ in size from 3 mm to 10 mm across, and they may gradually enlarge. AK lesions appear on areas which are most commonly exposed to sun, such as the face, scalp, shoulders, neck, the back of the hands and forearms, etc.

DelveInsight’s “Actinic Keratosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Actinic Keratosis , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Actinic Keratosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Actinic Keratosis market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Actinic Keratosis market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Actinic Keratosis market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Actinic Keratosis treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment

The Actinic Keratosis market is available with several treatment options. The prevalence of Actinic Keratosis is increasing widely. Factors leading to increased prevalence include cumulative ultraviolet radiation exposure, increasing age, and childhood sun exposure, male working more in outdoors and resident of the population in latitudes that is close to equators. The treatment particularly includes the lesion-directed and the field-directed therapies, in which one is directed at individual lesions and the other therapy is for a wider area.

The Actinic Keratosis therapeutics market is segmented widely into three main therapies that include the lesion-directed destructive therapies (cryosurgery, curettage, laser, dermabrasion, surgery, etc.), field-directed topical therapies (imiquimod, diclofenac sodium, ingenol mebutate, 5-fluorouracil, etc.), and Photodynamic therapies (Ameluz, Levulan Kerastick, Metvixia cream, Alacare, etc.). Besides this, certain off-label drugs are also used sometimes that includes Colchicine and Tretinoin.

Bausch Health Companies (Formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals)

LEO Pharma

Almirall S.A.

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Biofrontera

Galderma

DUSA Pharmaceuticals

Photonamic GmbH & Co. KG

ISDIN Corp

Actinic Keratosis Pipeline

Among the currently approved topical therapies, i.e., Imiquimod 3.75% (Zyclara), Imiquimod 5% (Aldara), 5-fluorouracil (Efudex; Carac), Diclofenac 3% (Solaraze), Ingenol mebutate (Picato), and others, Imiquimod 3.75%, and 5% account for maximum market share followed by 5-fluorouracil.

Many major players, such as Athenex, Vidac Pharma, DFB Soria, and others are working toward the development of new topical therapies. There are many promising candidates in the late stage of clinical development, for the treatment of AK, which are expected to create an impact on the AK market. Expected launch of upcoming therapies, such as Tirbanibulin (Athenex), VDA-1102 (Vidac Pharma), SOR 007 (DFB Soria), and others will propel the market forward during the forecast period [2020–2030].

The report covers the descriptive overview of Actinic Keratosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Actinic Keratosis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Actinic Keratosis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Actinic Keratosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Actinic Keratosis market

Key Insights Executive Summary of Actinic Keratosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Actinic Keratosis Actinic Keratosis : Market Overview at a Glance Actinic Keratosis : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Actinic Keratosis Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Actinic Keratosis Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Actinic Keratosis : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Actinic Keratosis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

