Duty-free Retailing Market 2020 | Know the Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis And Strategies of Key Players: Dufry, LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail, Lotte Duty Free, LVMH, Aer Rianta International (ARI), etc. | InForGrowth

The Duty- Retailing Market Research Report helps out market players to improve their business plans and ensure long-term success. The extensive research study provides in-depth information on Global Innovations, New Business Techniques, SWOT Analysis with Key Players, Capital Investment, Technology Innovation, and Future Trends Outlook.

The market research study covers historical data of previous years along with a forecast of upcoming years based on revenue (USD million). The Duty- Retailing Market reports also cover market dynamics, market overview, segmentation, market drivers, and restraints together with the impact they have on the Duty- Retailing demand over the forecast period. Moreover, the report also delivers the study of opportunities available in the Duty- Retailing market globally. The Duty- Retailing market report study and forecasts is based on a worldwide and regional level.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Duty- Retailing industry. Growth of the overall Duty- Retailing market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Duty- Retailing market is segmented into:

Fashion & Luxury Goods

Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Wine and Spirits

Tobacco

Confectionery & Food Stuff

Others

Based on Application Duty- Retailing market is segmented into:

Airports

Airlines

Cruise Liners

Ferries

and Seaports

Train Stations

Others

. The major players profiled in this report include:

Dufry

LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail

Lotte Duty

LVMH

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

China Duty Group

Dubai Duty

Duty Americas

Gebr. Heinemann

JR/Group (James Richardson)

King Power International Group (Thailand)

The Shilla Duty