Programmatic Advertising Market Accounting For US$ 29,800 Mn By 2017-2025

Persistence Market Research (PMR), in its report, projects the global programmatic advertising platform market to register a staggering expansion at 33.3% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025. In 2016, the market was evaluated at US$ 1,926.4 Mn, and is further estimated to reach nearly US$ 30,000 Mn by 2025-end.

Surging Utilization of Mobile Advertising to Propel Growth

With growing market for mobile phones, wide utilization of mobile advertising is witnessed, coupled with surging demand for more sophisticated technology. Emergence of tools to monitor & measure relevant data on mobile devices is influencing bright prospects for programmatic mobile video. There has been a wide adoption of digital technologies & devices for innovation in business processes and revenue producing opportunities. In addition, several government and international events have generated an incremental online advertising spending, which in turn has influenced adoption of programmatic advertisements. The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, social media marketers are running more effective campaigns through automated buying, reaching precise audiences with highly relevant messages. This is further estimated to propel market growth.

North America to be Largest Market for Programmatic Advertising Platform by 2025-End

North America is projected to be the largest market for programmatic advertising platform, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC). Market in this region will account for revenues worth US$ 1,683.30 Mn in 2017, and is further estimated to surpass US$ 13,000 Mn by 2025-end. However, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is anticipated to register fastest growth in the global programmatic advertising platform market, followed by Latin America.

Based on transaction mode, real-time bidding segment will remain preferred in the market during the forecast period. This transaction mode is expected to surpass US$ 16,000 Mn in revenues by 2025-end. In contrast, private marketplace transaction mode is projected to exhibit the fastest expansion at 46.7% CAGR through 2025. This segment is further estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 5,787.71 Mn between 2017 and 2025.

Mobile Video Ad Format to Register Highest CAGR in the Market through 2025

By ad format, revenues generated by mobile video is expected to reach US$ 8.682.57 Mn by 2025, and is projected to register the highest CAGR in the market, followed by mobile display. In terms of revenues, desktop video will be the second largest ad format segment by 2025-end. On the basis of enterprise size, although large enterprises are expected to remain dominant over the market, SMBs are projected to register the fastest growth through 2025. PMR’s report estimates large enterprises to expand from US$ 2,190.55 Mn in 2017 to more than US$ 16,000 Mn by 2025-end. SMBS are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of over 40% during the forecast period.

