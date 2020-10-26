Chronic kidney disease (CKD) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2030 by DelveInsight

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a syndrome where there are persistent alterations in kidney structure, function, or both with implications on the health of the individual. Examples of structural abnormalities include cysts, tumors, malformations and atrophy, which are evident on imaging. By contrast, kidney dysfunction can manifest as hypertension, edema, changes in output or quality of urine and growth delay in children, these changes are most often recognized by increased serum levels of creatinine, cystatin C, or blood urea nitrogen. The most common pathological manifestation of CKD, regardless of the initiating insult or disease, is some form of renal fibrosis.

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic kidney disease (CKD) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical &forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CKD in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Chronic kidney disease (CKD) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

• The United States

• EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

• Japan

Study Period: 2017–2030

Chronic kidney disease Epidemiology

The Chronic kidney disease (CKD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Chronic kidney disease Drug Chapters

This segment of the report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details and the latest news and press releases.

The chronic kidney disease (CKD) drugs market is categorized on the basis of drug class such as Erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESA), Angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitors and Angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE-I and ARBs), Antidiabetics, Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Treatment (SHPT), and Urate Lowering Therapies.

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook

The Chronic kidney disease market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the market of Chronic kidney disease in 7MM is expected to undergo a major positive shift during the course of the study period (2017–2030). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of CKD, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. As per DelveInsight’s analysis the market size for CKD is expected to increase with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period for 7MM.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Kidney Disease, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Kidney Disease epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Kidney Disease are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic Kidney Disease market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Kidney Disease market

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Chronic Kidney Disease

3. SWOT Analysis for Chronic Kidney Disease

4. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in 2030

5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. The KDIGO classification of CKD

5.3. Risk factors associated with CKD

5.4. Signs and symptoms

5.5. Pathophysiology

5.6. Disease Progression

5.7. Diagnosis, Screening and Prevention

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

. Country Wise-Epidemiology of CKD

6.3. The United States

6.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3.2. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD

6.3.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage

6.3.4. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in the United States

6.3.5. Comorbidities associated with CKD in the United States

6.3.6. Dialysis Dependency in CKD

6.4. EU-5

6.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.4.2. Germany

6.4.2.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Germany

6.4.2.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Germany

6.4.2.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Germany

6.4.2.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Germany

6.4.2.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Germany

6.4.3. France

6.4.3.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in France

6.4.3.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in France

6.4.3.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in France

6.4.3.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in France

6.4.3.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in France

6.4.4. Italy

6.4.4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Italy

6.4.4.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Italy

6.4.4.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Italy

6.4.4.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Italy

6.4.4.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Italy

6.4.5. Spain

6.4.5.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Spain

6.4.5.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Spain

6.4.5.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Spain

6.4.5.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Spain

6.4.5.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Spain

6.4.6. The United Kingdom

6.4.6.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in the United Kingdom

6.5. Japan

6.5.1. Assumption and Rationale

6.5.2. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Japan

6.5.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Japan

6.5.4. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Japan

6.5.5. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Japan

6.5.6. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Japan

7. Treatment and Management

7.1. Biosimilars

7.2. Treatment guidelines for CKD

7.2.1. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Clinical Practice Guideline

7.2.2. NICE Guidelines

7.3. Case Study

7.3.1. Improving Outcomes for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

7.4. Patient Journey for CKD

8. Unmet Needs

9. Marketed Products

9.1. Epogen (Epoetin alfa): Amgen

9.1.1. Product Description

9.1.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.2. Aranesp (Darbepoetin alfa): Amgen

9.2.1. Product Description

9.2.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.3. Feraheme: Amag Pharmaceuticals

9.3.1. Product Description

9.3.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.4. Parsabiv (etelcalcetide): Amgen

9.4.1. Product Description

9.4.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.5. Sensipar (Cinacalcet): Amgen

9.5.1. Product Description

9.5.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.5.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.6. Auryxia: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

9.6.1. Product Description

9.6.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.6.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.7. Paricalcitol (Zemplar): AbbVie

9.7.1. Product Description

9.7.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.7.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.8. Velphoro(Sucroferric oxyhydroxide): Vifor Pharma

9.8.1. Product Description

9.8.2. Product Developmental Activity

9.8.3. Safety and Efficacy

9.9. Rayaldee (CTAP101): OPKO IP Holdings II, Inc.|OPKO Health, Inc.

9.9.1. Drug Description

9.9.2. Other Developmental Activities

9.9.3. Clinical Development

9.9.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

9.9.4. Safety and Efficacy

9.10. CKD-11101: Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceuticals

9.10.1. Product Description

9.10.2. Other Developmental Activities

9.10.3. Clinical Development

9.10.3.1. Clinical trials information

9.10.4. Safety and Efficacy

10. Emerging Therapies

10.1. Daprodustat: GlaxoSmithKline

10.1.1. Drug Description

10.1.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.1.3. Clinical Development

10.1.3.1. Clinical trials information

10.1.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.2. Vadadustat: Akebia Therapeutics

10.2.1. Drug Description

10.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.3.1. Clinical trials information

10.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.3. Roxadustat: FibroGen/Astellas Pharma/ AstraZeneca

10.3.1. Drug Description

10.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.3.3. Clinical Development

10.3.3.1. Clinical trials information

10.3.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.4. Empagliflozin: Boehringer Ingelheim

10.4.1. Drug Description

10.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.4.3. Clinical Development

10.4.3.1. Clinical trials information

10.4.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.5. Veverimer: Tricida

10.5.1. Drug Description

10.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.5.3. Clinical Development

10.5.3.1. Clinical trials information

10.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.6. Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

10.6.1. Drug Description

10.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.6.3. Clinical Development

10.6.3.1. Clinical trials information

10.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

10.7. Ziltivekimab: Corvidia Therapeutics

10.7.1. Product Description

10.7.2. Clinical Development

10.7.2.1. Clinical Trials Information

10.7.3. Safety and Efficacy

10.8. Bardoxolone methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals.

10.8.1. Drug Description

10.8.2. Other Developmental Activities

10.8.3. Clinical Development

10.8.4. Safety and Efficacy

11. CKD: 7 Major Market Analysis

11.1. Key Findings

11.2. Total Market Size of CKD in 7MM

12. Market Outlook: 7 MM

13. Country-wise Market Size

14. United States

14.1. Total Market size of CKD

14.2. CKD Market Size by Therapies (Dialysis Dependent)

14.3. CKD Market Size by Therapies (Non-Dialysis Dependent)

15. EU5 Countries

15.1. Germany

15.1.1. Total Market size of CKD

15.1.2. CKD Market Size by Therapies (DD)

15.1.3. CKD Market Size by Therapies (NDD)

15.2. France

15.2.1. Total Market size of CKD

15.2.2. CKD Market Size by Therapies (DD)

15.2.3. CKD Market Size by Therapies

15.3. Italy

15.3.1. Total Market size of CKD

15.3.2. CKD Market Size by Therapies (DD)

15.3.3. CKD Market Size by Therapies

15.4. Spain

15.4.1. Total Market size of CKD

15.4.2. CKD Market Size by Therapies (DD)

15.4.3. CKD Market Size by Therapies (NDD)

15.5. United Kingdom

15.5.1. Total Market size of CKD

15.5.2. CKD Market Size by Therapies (DD)

15.5.3. CKD Market Size by Therapies (NDD)

16. Japan

16.1. Total Market size of CKD

16.2. CKD Market Size by Therapies (DD)

16.3. CKD Market Size by Therapies (NDD)

17. Market Access and Reimbursement

19. Market Drivers

20. Market Barriers

21. Appendix

21.1. Report Methodology

22. DelveInsight Capabilities

23. Disclaimer

24. About DelveInsight

