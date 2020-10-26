Chronic kidney disease (CKD) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 by DelveInsight

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a syndrome where there are persistent alterations in kidney structure, function, or both with implications on the health of the individual. Examples of structural abnormalities include cysts, tumors, malformations and atrophy, which are evident on imaging. By contrast, kidney dysfunction can manifest as hypertension, edema, changes in output or quality of urine and growth delay in children, these changes are most often recognized by increased serum levels of creatinine, cystatin C, or blood urea nitrogen. The most common pathological manifestation of CKD, regardless of the initiating insult or disease, is some form of renal fibrosis.

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic kidney disease (CKD)- Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Chronic kidney disease in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Perspective by DelveInsight

The Chronic kidney disease (CKD) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The epidemiology data for Chronic kidney disease are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Chronic Kidney Disease Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD, Prevalent cases of CKD by stage, Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies, Comorbidities associated with CKD, Dialysis dependency in CKD) scenario of Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017–2030.

The DelveInsight report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period,along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the total number of prevalent cases of Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in 7 MM was found to be 122,704,658 in the year 2017.

Scope of the Report

The report covers detailed overview of Chronic kidney disease explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Chronic kidney disease in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan

in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) and Japan The Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of the disease

The Report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology by Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD, Prevalent cases of CKD by stage, Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies, Comorbidities associated with CKD, Dialysis dependency in CKD in 7MM

Table of contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Chronic Kidney Disease

3. SWOT Analysis for Chronic Kidney Disease

4. Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in 2017

4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in 2030

5. Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. The KDIGO classification of CKD

5.3. Risk factors associated with CKD

5.4. Signs and symptoms

5.5. Pathophysiology

. Complications

5.6. Disease Progression

5.7. Diagnosis, Screening and Prevention

6. Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

. Country Wise-Epidemiology of CKD

6.3. The United States

6.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.3.2. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD

6.3.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage

6.3.4. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in the United States

6.3.5. Comorbidities associated with CKD in the United States

6.3.6. Dialysis Dependency in CKD

6.4. EU-5

6.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale

6.4.2. Germany

6.4.2.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Germany

6.4.2.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Germany

6.4.2.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Germany

6.4.2.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Germany

6.4.2.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Germany

6.4.3. France

6.4.3.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in France

6.4.3.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in France

6.4.3.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in France

6.4.3.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in France

6.4.3.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in France

6.4.4. Italy

6.4.4.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Italy

6.4.4.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Italy

6.4.4.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Italy

6.4.4.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Italy

6.4.4.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Italy

6.4.5. Spain

6.4.5.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Spain

6.4.5.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Spain

6.4.5.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Spain

6.4.5.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Spain

6.4.5.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Spain

6.4.6. The United Kingdom

6.4.6.1. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.2. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.4. Comorbidities associated with CKD in the United Kingdom

6.4.6.5. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in the United Kingdom

6.5. Japan

6.5.1. Assumption and Rationale

6.5.2. Diagnosed Prevalent cases of CKD in Japan

6.5.3. Prevalent cases of CKD by stage in Japan

6.5.4. Prevalent cases of CKD by etiologies in Japan

6.5.5. Comorbidities associated with CKD in Japan

6.5.6. Dialysis Dependency in CKD in Japan

7. Treatment and Management

7.1. Biosimilars

7.2. Treatment guidelines for CKD

7.2.1. Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) Clinical Practice Guideline

7.2.2. NICE Guidelines

7.3. Case Study

7.3.1. Improving Outcomes for Patients with Chronic Kidney Disease

7.4. Patient Journey for CKD

8. Unmet Needs

9. Market Drivers

10. Market Barriers

11. Appendix

11.1. Report Methodology

12. DelveInsight Capabilities

13. Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight

