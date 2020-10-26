Automotive Film Market Analysis and Professional Outlook to 2025

Automotive Film Market: Introduction

An automotive film is a thin laminate film applied on the interior and exterior parts of a vehicle. Automotive films provide added security, privacy and comfort. Window films and paint protection films are two key types of automotive films. These films enhance the appearance of the vehicle and provide high transparency and high gloss. Automotive films block more than 92% of UV rays and provide comfort by blocking the unwanted sun glare. Window films with lighter tints often combine solid heat rejection performance and reduce fading, while accenting the look of a car. Furthermore, automotive dyeing films are beneficial in reducing winter heat loss & solar heat gain and help maintain a comfortable & sustainable environment inside the vehicle. In addition, the usage of UV filtering dyeing films lessens the risk of skin damage & skin cancer.

These benefits offered by automotive films, along with increasing safety concerns among buyers, are estimated to fuel the market growth. Automotive films usually get their color either by a layer of a metal or dye. Dyed films characteristically fade faster over time and provide less protection from heat and light as compared to metal films. On the other hand, metallized films can interfere with the radio or GPS inside a car. Automotive films can also be applied in automotive interiors, such as audio remote control systems, control panels, dials, the console and door trims.

Automotive Film Market: Dynamics

High durability, availability in different shades and ability to prevent skin damage are some of the major drivers for the automotive film market. The ability of these films to provide privacy and offer a unique style for the vehicle’s interiors and exteriors escalate the demand for this market. Growing demand for passenger vehicles with technological advancement will surge the market growth. Automotive films are economically a better option as compared to paints and are easy to install. Growing industries, such as graphics and signs, are anticipated to support the growth of the automotive film market.

The Indian government has banned the use of black films on car windscreens and windows. Australian states and territories demand the VLT (visible light transmission level) of approximately 35% on a light vehicle’s side windows. According to the U.K. government, the front and side screen of a vehicle must allow a minimum of 70% light through. Such government regulations related to automotive films hamper the market growth for automotive films.

The new black chrome automotive window film utilizes a metalized film technology and provides significantly improved comfort and maximum heat rejection.

Automotive Film Market: Segmentation

The automotive film market can be segmented on the basis of film type, vehicle type and material used.

The automotive film market can be segmented on the basis of the film type as:

Window film

Paint protection film

Wrap film

The automotive film market can be segmented on the basis of the vehicle type as:

Commercial vehicles

Passenger vehicles

The automotive film market can be segmented on the basis of the material type as:

Dyed

Metalized

Ceramic

Automotive Film Market: Regional Outlook

North American countries, such as the U.S. and Canada, are anticipated to show vigorous growth in the automotive film market, owing to the high vehicle production in these countries. The same perspective holds true for European countries, such as Germany, Spain and France. These countries exhibit high potential growth in the automotive film market, due to escalating vehicle sales and a renewed interest in electric vehicles. India and China are anticipated to forefront the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region, due to the major contribution of these two economies in the automotive industry.

The aftermarket segment of the automotive film market is anticipated to increase in the MEA region, due to the augmented interest in vehicle customization among consumers. Japan is also expected to be a high potential country for the market, due to the presence of a large number of OEMs in the country. The market in the Latin America region is expected to register slow growth, due to a decline in the automotive industry in the region’s largest economy, Brazil; however, the region projected to pick up steam in the later stages of the forecast period.

Automotive Film Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the prominent market participants in the automotive film market are:

