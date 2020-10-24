Chemical Resistant Coatings Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2028

The chemical industry is focused to keep the business operations running along with ensuring the labor safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To recover the losses created by the decline in demand for various products, the companies are capitalizing on the escalating demand for products such as disinfectants and personal protective equipment. Many leading players in the chemical industry have expanded their business to enter into the production of safety products. Companies are resorting to advanced technologies in production to reduce the dependence on work-force.

They are increasingly adopting advanced digital capabilities to integrate supply chain and logistics to ensure the effective delivery of products. The industry heads are seeking the real-time situation of their supply chains to identify potential weaknesses, especially in terms of geography, and strengthen it. The financial disclosures are being extended beyond the usual financial statements to deal with the risks that have aroused amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chemical resistant coatings have used in different industries such as construction, wastewater treatment, petrochemical, etc. There are the other kinds of chemical resistant coatings resins are used in the coating to avoid the corrosion of the structures and metals.

With the growing construction industry and industrial development, the chemical resistant coatings are all set to gain significant traction across the globe. The chemical resistant coatings have widely used by construction, petrochemical and other end-user industries. The chemical resistant coatings have applied over the traditional protective coatings which protect materials against chemicals that are likely to push the market for chemical resistant coatings over the forecast period. Chemical resistant coatings are becoming popular in the new age of construction due to its high protective output and its ability protect materials and structures in the chemical environment, which is likely to aid in its growth in the near future. The increasing preference for building construction with metallic structure, petrochemical industries development has significantly driven the need for chemical resistant coatings in the past few years.

Chemical Resistant Coatings Market: Market Dynamics

The protective coating is in demand due to the growing industrialization and construction industry. The structures of metal may get corrosiveness due to in contact with different chemicals in the environment, which can be avoided by the application of the chemical resistant coatings. Chemical resistant coatings have set the norm for efficient and reliable protective coating, with several manufacturers having established facilities across lucrative regions such as the Asia Pacific and North America.

The growing industries such as construction and automotive has set to increase the demand for chemical resistant coatings in the construction of the steel and concrete structures which gives anti-corrosive strength to the structures. Among the chemical resistant coatings epoxy resins have a significant demand from the end use industries and manufacturers focus on the development of the wide range of applications of the epoxy resins.

Moreover, the growing demand for the heavy-duty flooring, commercial constructions, and residential construction are expected to increase the market for the chemical resistant coatings.

Chemical Resistant Coatings Market: Market Segmentation

The chemical resistant coatings market has segmented into different parts based on the resin type, end-use industries, and geography. Epoxy resins have commonly used in the chemical resistant coatings for materials. Among the different end-use industries for chemical resistant coatings, the construction industry holds significant shares for chemical resistant coatings market due to rapid infrastructure development in most of the regions of the world.

Based on resin type, the chemical resistant coatings market is segmented into:

Epoxy Resins

Polyurethane Resins

Ceramic Resins

Fluropolymer Resins

Other Resins (Xylan, phenolic, PTFE, PVDF etc)

Based on end use industries, the chemical resistant coatings market is segmented into:

Construction industry

Petrochemical industry

Waste water treatment

Other industries

Chemical Resistant Coatings Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, chemical resistant coatings market has categorized into seven prominent regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan and the Middle East and Africa. The chemical resistant coatings market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to infrastructure development and utility industry, which is increasing across the globe. North America represents a considerably high market share as the chemical resistant coatings market is growing in the region due to the increased per-capita expenditure and interests in top infrastructure developments and mining industry developments.

The emerging economies are expected to create notable demand for chemical resistant coatings as there is lucrative growth in the construction industry. The growing industrialization in the region like the Asia Pacific creates significant opportunities for the manufacturers of chemical resistant coatings.

Moreover, Europe is a growing market due to the high per-capita income and the rising construction activities in the region, which is likely to create a demand for the chemical resistant coatings market over the forecast period.

Chemical resistant coatings Market: Key Players

In the chemical resistant coatings market, there is a regional level competition among the manufacturers. Some of the prominent players in the chemical resistant coatings market are

BASF

Metal Coatings Corp

ITW Polymers Sealants

The Jotun Group

PPG Industries Inc.

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

VersaFlex Incorporated

Wacker Chemie AG

