The Global Gelcoat Market to Undergo Linear Transition between 2020 and 2030

Market: Introduction

Gelcoat are the outer aesthetic layer which are corrosion-resistant over a lamination to protect the surface, it is used to protect the underlying fiberglass layers. Gelcoat provide a high-quality finish to the fiberglass surface, with the use of different types of resin type and other chemicals to achieve its protective and water resistant properties. The protective coat surface are between 0.25 and 0.5 mm. With the help of curing gelcoat conglomerates with fiberglass which results in a durable and even surface. It also slows down the hull weakening from water intrusion and UV light. It also reproduces the mold surface protects the fibers from external entities and also impart color in few cases. Gelcoat are manufactured as per the requirement of the applications such as mold protection, fire-retardant, mold. Marine and food grade also. Gelcoats are used in a variety of construction and corrosion preventive applications extensively in the marine and transportation end use industry.

Gelcoat are used extensively in the marine industry, it is used to patch existing gelcoat, fiberglass repairs, and also for multiple new construction and ventures. Hull and decks of a boat are fabricated with gelcoat for lamination. There are multiple gelcoat available in the market for various applications, epoxy gelcoat is one of the most expensive although the most waterproof amongst various others. The gelcoat service providers use various technology to apply the gelcoat solutions such as spray-can version and catalytic injections. The gelcoat market is anticipated to grow at a steady rate owing to the demand from the marine and transportation sector however, the end users have to overcome disadvantages of repairing and the lack of product versatility affects the market significantly.

Market: Dynamics

Gelcoat Market: Driver

Growing importance of renewable energy is gaining importance as resources are depleting multiple countries are shifting towards energy generations to sources such as wind energy industry. Even though wind energy is geographic specific it makes a significant impact on the gelcoat market. Gelcoat are used on the wind blade surface which are polymer based and hence possess chemical and UV resistance properties. Gelcoats are widely used in the wind energy industry for anticorrosion, water protection, and anti-weather coats.

Gelcoat are extensively used in the boat/marine manufacturing plants, as the cost-effective nature when compared to marine paint is a prominent growth factor in the gelcoat market. Moreover, end users prefer gelcoats as it is formulated to be UV and water protective so no additional chemicals are required. The most contributing factor of gelcoat is the longevity as the applied coat could last for two decades without any need of major repair work. The end-users such as marine, transportation, and construction are leading in the consumption of the gelcoat market.

Increasing significance of decorative protective layers in the marine and transportation market is expected to drive the demand for gelcoat over the coming years, gelcoats can be easily textured through some curing and is one the factors of the growing demand amongst the end users.

Gelcoat Market: Restraints

Gelcoat offer a limited number of color options and moreover, it is a bit difficult to work with gelcoats when custom graphics are required to produce. Manufacturers are leaning towards alternatives as the applying gelcoat as well as removing it is highly labor-intensive as after applying it needs to be sand down, buff, and polished.

Major restraints for epoxy resin gelcoat is its flammability, which makes it fall in the list of coats for automotive and aerospace industry.

Gelcoat Market: Trends

End users are demanding for premium quality gelcoats that offer the ability to maintain a desirable appearance after extended exposure to variety of humidity condition, weather change and natural sunlight.

Market: Segmentation

The Global Market of Gelcoat can be segmented by: Type

Mold Gelcoat

Air-Drying Gelcoat

Transparent Gelcoat

The Global Market of Gelcoat can be segmented by: Technology

Spray

Catalytic Injection

The Global Market of Gelcoat can be segmented by: Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl ester

Others (polyurethane, phenolic, and acrylic)

The Global Market of Gelcoat can be segmented by: End Use

Marine

Transportation

Construction

Wind energy

Others (tooling, FRP furniture, aerospace & defense, and tanks and pipes)

Market: Regional Outlook

South Asia and East Asia are anticipated to be key gelcoat market. Construction and transportation industry have arose significantly in the recent years specifically in countries such as China, India, Japan, and few ASEAN Countries. Moreover, the wind energy industry of North America, Europe and Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Germany, U.S. and other European countries are a driving factor in the growing demand of gelcoat in the coming years. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are anticipated to be hold promising potential for the gelcoat market in the coming years.

Market: Key participants

Bufa Composite Systems GmbH, Ineos Enterprise, Allnex, HK Research Corporation, Poliya Composites Resins and Polymers, Scott Bader Company, Interplastic Corporation, Alpha Owens Corning, Aliancys, Polynt-Reichhold Group, Turkuaz Polyester among others

The Gelcoat Market report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand Scenario

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Gelcoat market

Competition & Companies involved in Gelcoat market

Technology used in Gelcoat Market

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes,

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)

Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Gelcoat Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with Gelcoat market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on Gelcoat market segments and geographies.

