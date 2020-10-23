Global Sportswear Fabric to Witness Heightened Growth During the Period by 2029

Sportswear Fabric Market: Outlook

Sportswear fabric is a vital component in the make-up of sportswear as it defines the texture, comfort, finish and functionality of the sportswear. Every sport and activity demands a different type of functionality, like stretching, water-proof, heat retention, low fluid resistance, vapor permeability and heat resistance and aesthetics like comfort, softness, color and texture. These functionalities are provided by different sportswear fabrics like nylon, neoprene, spandex, fleece, polyester, and bamboo, although individually. Hence, sportswear fabrics are chosen on the basis of the functionality and comfort needed for the athlete. With the growing competition in professional sports and increasing general population’s shift towards active sports engagement, the market for sportswear fabric is anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the projected period.

Sportswear Fabric Market: Dynamics

A significant rise in general population’s inclination towards active sports and activities, like running, hiking, yoga and aerobics, to lead a healthier lifestyle has been driving the sales of active-wear and sportswear around the globe. Among sportswear fabric types, nylon and polyester, used for running apparel, and bamboo fabric, used for yoga and aerobics, are anticipated to dominate the demand over the projected period. Thermal retention, moisture vapor permeability and high tenacity are the most preferred functionalities across different applications, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of application, professional sports is anticipated to remain high-value segment, given the level of innovation and technology required in producing sportswear fabric for sports, whereas running & exercise segments is anticipated to dominate the demand in terms of volume. Moreover, use of sportswear fabric has extended beyond professional sports apparel towards manufacturing of inner wear and casual apparel for the consumers.

Manufacturers of sportswear fabric for professional sports have constantly engaged in pursuit of optimal best-fit material for sportswear fabric fulfilling all criteria by developing economic and premium grade options. The extremely competitive nature of professional sports demands for better and improved sportswear, and puts pressure on sportswear manufacturers to deliver top quality products, year-in year-out. Hence, manufacturers of professional sportswear apparel are engaged in collaborations with sportswear fabric manufacturers to relentlessly improve the functionality and aesthetics of the sportswear apparel. Growing competitiveness among professional football teams and manufacturer brand sponsorships with teams and players are some of the main reasons driving the innovation and R&D in producing sportswear fabric.

Sportswear Fabric Market: Segmentation

Sportswear fabric market has been segmented on the basis of type of fabric as:

Cotton

Nylon

Spandex

Polyester

Wool (Fleece)

Bamboo

TENCEL

Polypropylene

Neoprene

Sportswear fabric market has been segmented on the basis of functionality as:

Stretchability

Water-proof

Moisture Vapor Permeability

Thermal Retention

Low Fluid Resistance

High tenacity

Sportswear fabric market has been segmented on the basis of application as:

Running & Exercise

Professional Sports

Yoga

Hiking

Swimming

Casual Wear

Innerwear

Sportswear Fabric Market: Regional Outlook

China, Vietnam, Bangladesh and India are some of the desired manufacturing destinations for a number of sportswear companies, with a number of plants set-up in these countries. This positions Asia Pacific as a dominant force in the sportswear fabric market. Europe is home to some of the major sportswear manufacturers in the world, like Puma and Adidas, among others and has a number of sports apparel manufacturing plants spread across the continent. This is expected to peg the region as a major player in the global sportswear fabric market, followed by Asia Pacific. With most of the North American sportswear companies looking to outsource manufacturing capabilities to Asia, the region is expected to register a sluggish growth in the sportswear fabric market. Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth owing to rising number of manufacturing plants in the region. Middle East & Africa is pegged to witness an above average growth rate in the sportswear fabric market over the projected period owing to inflow of investments and setting up of manufacturing plants in the region by European and U.S countries.

Sportswear fabric Market: Market Participants

A list of key manufacturers in the Sportswear fabric market are:

The North Face

Shell Chemicals

Nan Ya Plastics

Polartec LLC

SAHYOG INTERNATIONAL

Xiamen New Hansen Textiles & Garment Co. Ltd

Nextil

Ekoten Tekstil

LTP Group

Aquafil

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Sportswear fabric market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Sportswear fabric market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

