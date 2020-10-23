Sales Revenue of Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate to Surge in the Near Future Owing to Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries 2029

Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate Market: Introduction

Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate is a clear, colorless to a yellow liquid organic chemical compound with moderate evaporation rate and sweet odor. It is a propylene oxide-based P-series glycol ether acetate. Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate is used in an industrial solvent and coalescing agent. As a solvent, dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate is dissolved in the resins to various typed of surface coatings such as paints, inks, lacquers, among others. Moreover, the common uses of dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate as household and industrial cleaners, Inks, automotive and industrial coatings, among others. The dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate consumption is primarily attributing by the growing p-series glycol consumption across the globe. Several factors such as low toxic and safe for health as compared to other propylene glycol ether remains to contribute in the market growth of dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate across the globe.

Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate Market: Dynamics

Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetateMarket Drivers:

Demand from Paints & Coatings Industry Anticipated to primarily drive Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Demand Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate is widely used as a solvent in the paints and coatings formulation. In the past few years, the paints and coatings industry is registered substantial growth coupled with various end-use industries such as automotive, metal finishing, construction among others. Along with this, demand for paints and coatings across various application such as industrial coatings, metal finishing coatings, and automotive surface finishing coatings, etc. will be continuously in trend during coming years. Such aspects are expected to pave the way for dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market growth in the upcoming years.



Penetration in Various Application Persist to Sway Market Growth Nowadays, intensifying demand for cleaners across the industrial and residential sector is expected to lay a strong path for robust dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market growth during the forecast period. Some other applications of dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate such as silkscreen inks, metal finishes are also anticipated to contributing to the dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market growth in the near future.



Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetateMarket Restraints:

Toxic Nature and Adverse Effects on Human Health Raising Concerns Over Dipropylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate Application The short- and long-term exposure to toxic glycol ethers may cause adverse health effects. Inhalation and oral exposure to the glycol ethers can cause severe reproductive disorders too. Such factor is expected to act as challenge for dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market growth during the forecast period.



Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate Market: Segmentation

Global dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market can be segmented on the basis of grade, application, end-use, and region.

On the basis of function, the dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market is segmented into:

Solvent

Coalescing Agent

Others

On the basis of application, the dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market is segmented into:

Inks

Paints and Coatings

Cleaners

Others

On the basis of end-use, the dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market is segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate Market: Regional outlook

From the regional perspective, Europe is estimated to account for dominating share in the global dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market in the coming years, owing to the growing demand for glycol ether together with coatings application across various end-use industries. The Asia Pacific followed by North America is projected to hold second-highest share in the global dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, growing industrialization and residential sector development surge demand for paints, coatings, and cleaners, such aspects are also attributing towards market growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, the Middle East &Africa and Latin America is projected to relatively moderate share as compared to the growth rate. Those regions expected to witness significant growth in the global dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market during the forecast period. Owing to growing automotive production and consumption across the regions are act as a prime factor for market growth.

Dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate Market: Market participants

Some of the key market participants involved in the dipropylene glycol methyl ether acetate market are as follows:

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Abbott India Limited

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd.

India Glycols Limited

Shell Chemicals

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd

Jinhua Huayi Chemical Co., Ltd.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

