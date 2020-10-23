Copper Coils to Witness Increased Incremental Dollar Opportunity During the Forecast Period by 2029

Copper coils are made from soft copper tubes that can be bent easily. Manufactured in the shape of coils, the copper coils mostly find their commercial and industrial applications in the same shape. The copper coils find large scaled applications in automotive, building and construction, consumer electronics, to name a few.

Copper Coils Market: Dynamics

The rising consumer spending in developing economies is anticipated to propel the sales of consumer electronics such as refrigerator, air conditioners, among others. This is further anticipated to have a significant impact on the copper coils market. As the copper coils market is driven by the construction industry, it is expected to witness a steady demand throughout the forecast period in plumbing applications.

One of the foremost hurdle in the copper coils market is the threat of alternate products for certain applications. For instance, in manufacturing an air conditioner, the manufacturers primarily compete on the cost of an air conditioner. With aluminium being relatively economical than copper, it is noted to largely penetrate in the market. Furthermore, the pliability (ability to bend) of aluminium is much better than copper. This enables the users to bend the product in any desired shape. However, upon comparison with copper, nearly two to three times more copper metal is required to manufacture the same desired shape. This further increases the cost of production. However, owing to the widespread research & development in the industry, development of thin copper coils is expected to gain momentum over the long term forecast period.

The development and commercialization of bent tubes in the market bridges the gap between straight length tubes and copper coils. Hence, in the coming years, these products will play a key role in determining the path of the copper coils market.

Copper Coils Market: Segmentation

The global copper coils market can be segmented on the basis of tube type, product type, sales channel, application and end use industry.

On the basis of tube type, the global copper coils market can be segmented into:

K Type Copper Coils

L Type Copper Coils

M Type Copper Coils

On the basis of product type, the global copper coils market can be segmented into:

Polymer Coated Copper Coils

Non–Coated Copper Coils

On the basis of sales channel, the global copper coils market can be segmented into:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

On the basis of applications, the global copper coils market can be segmented into:

Plumbing

Radiator

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

General Industrial

On the basis of end use industry, the global copper coils market can be segmented into:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Building & Construction

Telecommunication

Others

Copper Coils Market: Regional Outlook

The manufacturers of copper coils are noted to place large amount of focus on their regional and national markets due to high level of fragmentation which further leads to intense competition in the copper coils market. Regionally, East Asia copper coils market is expected to account for a prominent proportion. While, the consumer spending in developing economies of South Asia witness a rise, the demand for consumer electronics and automotive is also estimated to increase in tandem with such factors. This will further propel the market for copper coils in the region making it a relatively faster growing region. Among the developed economies such as North America and Europe, the copper coils market is anticipated to expand at a steady pace and showcase a sizeable demand in the long term forecast period. Considering the current scenario of construction industry in Middle East & Africa, it can be said that the region will play a pivotal role in the shaping up of global copper coils market and prove to be lucrative to manufacturers penetrating the region. Latin America is also expected to leverage its market position in the long run.

The market for copper coils is largely fragmented with several large, medium and small scale players offering the product. Some of the market participants in the global copper coils market identified across the value chain include:

The RPK Group

Metcop Industries

RK Copper & Alloy LLP.

Mandev Tubes Pvt. Ltd.

Cambridge-Lee Industries LLC

American Elements

Copper Tube Coils Company Group

Sagar Deep Alloys Ltd.

Sanipex Group

Mueller Streamline Co. (part of Mueller Industries)

