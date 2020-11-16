Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest pace in the Breast Lifting Devices market between 2020 and 2030

Breast lifting is the technique to raise breast by removing surplus skin and tightening the contiguous tissues to reshape and support the breast contour. It is done to reinstate better breast shape after pregnancy & breastfeeding and to recover breast contour after substantial weight loss. Greater prominence on physical appearance and rapid technical advancements intensifies the growth in number of breast lifting procedures in established countries. Women suffering from lack of substance or firmness, downward pointing nipples and areolas, breasts appearing different from each other, breasts having different size, relatively small breast size, breast fed and mild asymmetry issues are more susceptible to breast lifting devices The techniques involved for breast lifting are Crescent Brest Lift, Benelli Lift, Benelli-Lollipop, and Full Mastopexy. The suitable technique for the process is determined on the basis of degree of breast sagging, breast size & shape, size and position of your areolas skin quality & elasticity and the amount of extra skin.

Increasing focus on physical appearance and the enlargement of product portfolio is anticipated to drive the market growth of breast lifting devices. . Furthermore, wide applications of the technique, painless diagnosis and in-depth analysis results in increasing the market. The research and innovative advancement in the development of aesthetic devices involving numerous techniques are the factors fueling the market growth. In most of the developing and under-developed countries, less popularity of the technique and high cost is the restraining factor for the growth of market. The safety protocols in breast lifting procedures and the threat of injury, marks of scars, diminishing effects of lifting with time may hinder the global breast lifting devices market growth.

The global market for breast lifting devices is segmented on basis of technique, end user and geography:

Segmentation by Technique Crescent Breast Lift Benelli Lift Benelli-Lollipop Full Mastopexy

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics



By technique type, the crescent breast lifting technique is the most popular owing to simple procedure and well-disguised scar. Also, the hospital segment is estimated to be the attractive end-user segment of the breast lifting devices market during the fore coming period owing to the increasing popularity of lifting procedures.

A geographic condition regarding the breast lifting device market is, it has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the increased awareness of physical appearance and better technological advancements. Europe holds the second largest share in the breast lifting device market followed by Asia-Pacific countries with the growing number of aesthetic procedures and purchasing power.

Some major key players of breast lifting devices market involves

Cynosure, Inc.

Allergan, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc.

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Solta Medical, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Syneron Medical, Ltd.

