The Angioscope Device market to Undergo positive Transformation between 2020 and 2030

Angioscope is an equipment used for visualizing the interior of blood vessels by using a fibre-optic catheter inserted into an artery, composed of a fiberscope, operating part and guiding catheter with or without balloon. It is used for the determination of several diseases such as vascular disease, staging of atherosclerosis and determination of thrombus composition. A special kind of technique called as dye-image angioscopy is used clinically for analysis of thrombus composition, endothelial damage and plaque composition. Another new technique known as fluorescent image angioscopy is used for detailed description of coronary vessels.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, during period of 1995-2015, around 610,000 people die of heart diseases in U.S. every year. Angioscopy is mainly preferred for determining any severe blockage by visualising in 2D or in 3D.

Angioscope Device Market: Drivers & Restraints

Heart diseases such as coronary heart diseases, high blood pressure, cardiac arrest and others have gradually increased which leads to the growth of angioscope device market. Also due to the increasing awareness for heart diseases and its diagnosis, favourable government regulations, commercialization of angioscope devices and aging population with rise in number of life-style diseases are also contributing in the growth of global angioscope device market.

Factors such as absence of reimbursement caused by equipment failure, coping with changing regulations and cost of the angioscope device makes it the major restrain of the angioscope device market depriving of its viability in developing countries regardless of its medical susceptibility.

Angioscope Device Market: Segmentation

Angioscope device market is segmented based on

Based on Type

Non occlusion angioscope

Occlusion angioscope

Based on Procedure

Coronary

Pulmonary

Cerebral

Extremity

Renal

Based on End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic and Research institutes

Based on Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

North America is leading player for global angioscope devices market as it occupies a major share in this market followed by Europe. However, emerging countries like India and China are expected to record strong growth, due to high rise in investments by public & private players for providing improved healthcare services.

Some players in Angioscope Device Market are

Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories)

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Royal Philips Electronics

GE Healthcare

Medtronic, Inc.

Cordis Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

