Global Agriculture Automation and Control Systems Market (2020-2026) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, AGCO Corporation, Agribotix LLC, Argus Control Systems, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Agriculture Automation and Control Systems Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Agriculture Automation and Control Systems market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Agriculture Automation and Control Systems industry. Growth of the overall Agriculture Automation and Control Systems market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Agriculture Automation and Control Systems Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Agriculture Automation and Control Systems industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agriculture Automation and Control Systems market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Agriculture Automation and Control Systems market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking & forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management Agriculture Automation and Control Systems market segmented on the basis of Application:

Application A

Application B

Application C The major players profiled in this report include:

Ag Leader Technology

AgJunction

AGCO Corporation

Agribotix LLC

Argus Control Systems

Autonomous Solutions

BouMatic Robotic

CropMetrics LLC

CNH Industrial

CLASS

CropZilla Software

DICKEY-john Corporation

Drone Deploy

DeLaval International

Deere and Company

Farm Edge

Grownetics

GEA Group

Gamaya

Granular

Raven Industries

SST Development Group

Trimble

The Climate Corporation