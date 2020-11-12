Pet Insurance Market Research Report 2019-2027 | Hartville Group, Pethealth, Petfirst, Embrace, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group, Agria, Petsecure, PetSure, Anicom Holding

The report on “Pet Insurance Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

This report studies the Pet Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in the global market and splits the Pet Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Leading Pet Insurance Market Players:

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica (Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017. Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

The global Pet Insurance market is valued at 3200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 7170 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pet Insurance.

