The Value of Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2020-2030

Skimmed milk yogurt powder – Market outlook

Yogurt powder is prepared by adding cultures to nonfat milk and allowing it to reach a specific pH and let the product dry. Yogurt powder is widely used to add flavor to smoothies, icing, frosting topping, ice-cream, and many other products. The longer shelf life of yogurt powder makes it easy to transport and storage which is the reason the yogurt powder market is growing in most of the regions of the world. Since yogurt powder is stable and ready to utilize products its demand is constantly increasing in the global market. Yogurt powder is rich in calcium, carbohydrates, and proteins, and is also a great source of vitamin A.

The wide application of yogurt due to its benefits on health encourages manufacturers to include dairy products into other foods as well. The increasing focus of consumers toward health and wellness is a major factor for the growth of global skimmed milk yogurt powder market.

Longer shelf life and ready to cook culture is driving the skimmed milk yogurt powder market.

The increasing demand for yogurt powder in the food processing and foodservice industry is driving the global yogurt powder market. Yogurt powder is used in a variety of food applications, which includes breakfast cereals, snacks, pastry, ice-cream, infant foods, and others. Yogurt powder has a longer shelf in comparison to fresh yogurt is expected to propel the demand for yogurt powder in the global market.

The increase in the number of population consuming probiotics has promised strong growth to the yogurt powder market. Consumer desiring for more innovative functional foods and nourishing solutions is increasing with concern in dairy products. The rapidly growing food and beverage industry in most of the regions of the world is fueling the demand for skimmed milk yogurt powder. Yogurt is beneficial for children’s diet thus to add creamy consistency and flavor baby food manufacturers are using yogurt powder.

Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder Market – segmentation

Based on application, the global Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder Market is segmented as

Confectionery

Bakery products

Beverages

Infant formula

Meat products

Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder Market – Key players

Some of the key players of the global skimmed milk yogurt powder market are ACE International, Epi-ingrédients, Batory Foods, County Milk Products Ltd, Kerry Inc. Glanbia plc,

Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder Market – an opportunity

The changing food trend shows that the consumers are choosing foods that helping in supporting their healthy lifestyle. Consumers are ready to pay extra for the clean label product which driving the demand for yogurt powder. Rapid growth in urbanization is changing the food consumption pattern of the consumers due to this, there is a surge in demand for skimmed milk yogurt powder in emerging markets. The increasing demand for topping, dips, hummus by the bakers around the world gives ample opportunity to the yogurt powder manufacturing companies to create and introduce a variety of products.

Europe is the market for skimmed milk yogurt powder which is followed by North America. While some developing regions are still consuming traditional yogurt and are not well much aware of the benefits of skimmed milk yogurt powder. The skimmed milk yogurt powder market may expect to witness growth in economies such as China and India owing to the increasing dairy demand.

Impact of COVID -19 Skimmed Milk Yogurt Powder Market

Everything is changing with the possibility of the domestic and international market affected by this pandemic. Yogurt powder manufacturers mainly provide products to the foodservice and food manufacturers such as bakery, confectionery, due to lockdown in most countries of the world, the yogurt power market is affected. But the demand for healthy and clean label product by the consumers which is benefitting the yogurt powder market. The coronavirus has largely impacted commercial dairy farms even in those countries where there is superior diary infrastructure due to the disrupted supply chain. The manufacturers are facing problems due to supply chain disruption and they also need strategies to keep production facilities open while also keeping the workers safe. Higher demand for products and shortage supply may hike the prices of the raw materials.