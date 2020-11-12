Halal Cheese Market Projected to be Resilient During 2020 – 2030

Global Halal Cheese – Market Outlook

Halal certified foods are preferred by Muslims, the certification includes certain special guidelines. It is mandatory for the food manufacturers to respect all the religions which is making them to manufacture halal certified products to meet the demand of Islam followers. According to Halal certification, since alcohol is haram, manufacturers are prohibited to use alcohol based chemical in production of cheese or any other products. Most of the countries with higher Muslim population had made mandatory for manufacturers to have halal certification for all the products they manufacturer. Increasing demand of halal certified processed food is growing the halal cheese globally.

Trend of halal certificated product in many countries is driving the global halal cheese market.

The rising demand for halal products from food manufacturer to meet the requirements of the population who doesn’t want to compromise with their religious beliefs is fueling the global Halal cheese market. Increased retail sector in most of the countries is driving the demand of halal products which in turn propelling the halal cheese market. With halal certification the consumers ensures that animals were treated cruelly or misbehaved while making cheese. Halal cheese manufacturers use bacterial culture to produce cheese. Improved living standard and increased disposable income of the consumers is accelerating the demand of halal cheese, as the consumers are ready pay extra for the desirable product.

Global Halal Cheese Market – Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global halal cheese market is segmented as

Mozzarella

Cheddar

Others

On the basis of end use, the global halal cheese market is segmented as

Bakery

Confectionery

Household

Others

On the basis sales channel, the global halal cheese market is segmented as

Hypermarket / supermarkets

Convenience store

Online retail

Others

Global Halal cheese Market – Keyplayers

Some of the keyplayer of global halal cheese market are Knolton Farmhouse, Long Clawson Dairy, Glanbia cheese, and others.

Global halal cheese Market – opportunity

The increased demand for halal products had created space for the halal cheese market in many countries around the globe. Countries with high halal product demanding population are offering incentive to the manufacturers that promote and produce halal products which is opportunity to the halal cheese manufacturers to expand their product offering in those countries. More than 60% of the Muslim population are resident in Asia Pacific, the halal cheese market has largest share in this region mostly in Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. Middle East & Africa also has large Muslim population which is expected to grow the demand of halal cheese in this region.

Impact of COVIDS- 19 on global Halal cheese market

With the COVID-19 outbreak in most of the countries around the world industries are affected. Food industries is affected as the food service is closed due to lockdown, the demand for products is increased on online platforms. To overcome the loss generated due to closed food service the manufacturer are choosing online platforms to sell the products to the consumers. This outbreak had affected the food and beverage industry due to the broken supply and demand chain. Packed food products are still witnessing upward graph since online deliveries are still available in some regions. Hotels, cafes and restaurants are closed due to lockdown in many parts of the world which is affecting the demand for halal cheese market in many regions.