Rapid Industrialization to Boost Feed Amino Acid Market Growth by 2020 – 2030

Amino acids are the organic compounds and the building block of compounds are known as protein. Amino acids are the essential compound for animals. Essential and non-essential are two type of amino acid found in the body. The animal body contains twenty-one different amino acids these amino acids known as essential amino acids, which cannot be synthesized directly by the body. Some essential amino acids such as lysine, tryptophan, and methionine used in feedstuff. Feed amino acids are highly used in the livestock industry to induce the growth and development of animals and improve lactation, health, and reproduction. Change in protein diet is one the factor that increased the demand for Feed amino acids in the market. Lysine is the essential amino acid for the animals that are not synthesis naturally. Lysine amino acids are highly used in the cattle-breeding sector.

Higher demand for feed products and less availability of arable land and water resources for animal feed production increase the demand of feed amino acids market in the global market.

The higher demand for meat and dairy products and changes in food preference has increases the demand for feed amino acids in the global market. Industrialization in the livestock industry and higher the disease in animal feed products are the factors that drove the feed amino acid demand in the global market. Feed amino acids are highly demanded in the food and dietary supplements market. Growth in the livestock industry and awareness of consumers regarding the nourishment increase the demand for feed amino acids in the global market. Grains are the main resource for producing feed amino acid products. Soybean, corn, and wheat are mainly used for the production of feed amino acids are likely to affect the feed amino acid prices trend.

Global feed amino acids Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Type, the global feed amino acids market has been segmented as

Lysine

Methionine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Others

On the basis of form, the global feed amino acids market has been segmented as

Dry

Liquid

Granules

On the basis of Livestock, the global feed amino acids market has been segmented as

Ruminants

Swine

Poultry

Aquatic animals

Others

On the basis of Source, the global feed amino acids market has been segmented as

Natural

Synthetic

Global feed amino acids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of Feed amino acids market are Adisseo France SAS, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Evonik Ind., CJ Cheiljedang, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Meihua Group., Kemin Industries, Global Bio-chem. Tech. Group Company Limited, Novus International- MHA, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, AMINO GmbH, Welding GmbH & Co. KG. and Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited.

Opportunities for New Participants in Global feed amino acids Market

Higher the consumption of high protein food by livestock industries has increased the demand for feed amino acids in the global market. New experiments in animal feedstuff regarding health concern and increase the demand for the animal-based products are the other factors that growing the feed amino acids market across the world. Asia Pacific region is the leading player in the Feed amino acids market and accounted for the higher share vale. Europe and North America are the second leading player in feed amino acid market after the Asia Pacific. An increase in the farming technique and higher the supplement demand in the animal feed industry are the factors the growing demand for feed amino acid in worldwide.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Feed amino Market

COVID-19 is a lethal virus, and it originated from china, as per the sources. The spread of COVID-19 has affected the global economy very badly along with all the industries. This pandemic virus affected food, beverage, and other industries. Feed amino acid market also affected due to exaggerating the supply-chain activities. Thus, the Feed amino acid market would expected to witness a moderate impact due to COVID-19 disease.