North America Medication Adherence Packaging Market is predictable to reach US$ 518.78 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 6.3%

Dose packages combined with medication management services help chronically treated patients improve medication adherence and overall outcomes.

The North America Medication Adherence Packaging market is to reach US$ 518.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 304.78 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027.

In medicine, patient compliance refers to the degree to which a patient correctly follows medical advice. Most commonly, it refers to medication or drug compliance, but it can also be applied to other situations such as medical device use, self-care, voluntary exercise, or therapy sessions.

The healthcare industry is undergoing rapid transformations since a few years now. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments including diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. The increase in incidences of chronic illnesses and the increasing ageing population are the primary factors fuelling the growth of healthcare segment.

The North America Medication Adherence Packaging market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

In North America, there has been rising burden of medication non-adherence (MNA) on healthcare system. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), medication non-adherence is the major clinical problem in chronic disease management. Rates of non-adherence with any medication vary at an average of 50%. Nearly US$ 213 Bn considered wasteful and avoidable. About US$ 105.4 billion per year, results from medication non-adherence to treat chronic diseases. Diabetes is the second-largest contributor, accounting for US$ 24.6 billion. Conditions such as cardiovascular disease and other diabetes-related complications are not considered in this. Non-adherence of a patient to the prescribed medications is placing a huge burden on the patient and the country’s healthcare system.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Medication Adherence Packaging assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA MEDICATION ADHERENCE PACKAGING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By System

Unit-Dose Packaging Systems

Multi-Dose Packaging Systems

By Type

Blister

Prefilled Syringes and Injectable

Vials

Ampoules

Others

By Materials

Plastics

Aluminium

Glass

Paper and Paperboard

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

Genoa

WestRock Company

Catalyst Healthcare Ltd.

Omnicell, Inc.

TCGRx (Parata Systems)

Swisslog Holding AG (Talyst, LLC.)

RxSafe, LLC

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Accu-Chart Plus

