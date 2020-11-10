Energy Harvesting System Market Growth, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Energy Harvesting System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global energy harvesting system market size grew at a CAGR of around 11% during 2014-2019. Energy harvesting (EH) is the process of generating electrical energy from renewable power resources, such as solar, vibration, thermal, wind, radiofrequency, etc. EH systems can efficiently replace several conventional energy equipment, including batteries and power cables. Furthermore, they help in reducing the overall electricity generation cost along with enabling power transmission to remotely-located electronic devices, sensor networks, and wearable electronics. Additionally, EH systems are reliable, easy-to-use, low maintenance, and minimize carbon emissions.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/energy-harvesting-system-market/requestsample

The escalating demand for efficient and sustainable power systems is primarily driving the adoption of EH systems. Furthermore, the emergence of automated solutions across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors has propelled the need for continuous power supply, thereby augmenting the use of energy harvesting systems. The expanding consumer electronics sector has led to the increasing utilization of EH systems for numerous sensor-based devices and smart wearables. Additionally, several technological advancements have led to the introduction of piezoelectric energy harvesting solutions for powering remote sensor systems. Furthermore, the introduction of numerous government initiatives to promote the use of green energy, along with the abundance of renewable power sources, is subjected to impel market for EH systems in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global energy harvesting system market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global energy harvesting system market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, technology, component and application.

Breakup by Technology:

Light Energy Harvesting

Vibration Energy Harvesting

Electromagnetic/Radio Frequency (RF) Energy Harvesting

Thermal Energy Harvesting

Others

Breakup by Component:

Transducers

Power Management IC (PMIC)

Storage Unit

Breakup by Application:

Consumer Electronics

Building and Home Automation

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Analog Devices Inc.

Cymbet

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (Infineon Technologies AG)

EnOcean GmbH

Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group)

Honeywell International Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Powercast Corporation

STMicroelectronics SA

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/33A9x7U

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Companion Diagnostics Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/companion-diagnostics-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y

Bunker Fuel Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bunker-fuel-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y

Bio-Alcohols Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/bio-alcohols-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800