Fiber Laser Market Growth, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Fiber Laser Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global fiber laser market size grew at a CAGR of around 10% during 2014-2019. A fiber laser refers to a solid-state laser that uses optical fiber doped in rare-earth elements, including neodymium, thulium, erbium, holmium, or praseodymium, as the active medium. These elements provide a cost-effective diode laser pump source with a high-power output. They further help in making fiber lasers compact, reliable, electrically- and optically-efficient, with high beam quality and peak energy. Fiber laser offers better stability, higher precision, and resistance to environmental disturbances due to their sealed optical path.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fiber-laser-market/requestsample
Fiber lasers are widely used across various sectors, such as micromachining, biology and medical sciences, and telecommunications for coding and marking requirements. Furthermore, fiber lasers are extensively utilized in the electrical and automotive industries as they offer improved efficiency due to their large surface-to-volume ratio that instantly dissipates thermal energy. Moreover, the growing trend for miniaturization of integrated circuits (ICs) and wafers, further propels the demand for fiber lasers for maximizing the process speed and precision along with reducing operational costs. Additionally, several manufacturers are designing automated and energy-efficient fiber laser solutions, which are further likely to bolster the product demand. Additionally, the market is also fostered by the adoption of fiber lasers in several green manufacturing procedures as they consume lesser energy and offer a higher diode life than their conventional crystal- or gas-based counterparts. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global fiber laser market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global fiber laser market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and application.
Breakup by Type:
- Infrared Fiber Laser
- Ultraviolet Fiber Laser
- Ultrafast Fiber Laser
- Visible Fiber Laser
Breakup by Application:
- Cutting
- Welding
- Marking
- Fine and Micro Processing
- Medical
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
- ABB Ltd.
- Amonics Limited
- Apollo Instruments Inc.
- Coherent Inc.
- Cy-laser S.r.l.
- IPG Photonics Corporation
- MKS Instruments Inc.
- Omron Corporation
- NKT Photonics A/S
- Toptica Photonics
- Trumpf GmbH + Co. KG
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3h6UTJN
Other Reports By IMARC Group:
Dairy Processing Equipment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/dairy-processing-equipment-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y
Migraine Drugs Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/migraine-drugs-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y
Enteric Disease Testing Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/enteric-disease-testing-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-10-05?tesla=y
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800