Immunity Boosting Products Market Growth, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Immunity Boosting Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global immunity boosting products market size grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Immunity boosting products include various health consumables that reduce nutritional deficiencies in the body and enhance immunity. Few commonly available immunity-boosting products are dietary supplements, probiotics and prebiotics, healthy beverages and numerous food items, such as seeds, nuts, fruits, dairy-based goods, vegetables, etc. They are rich in enzymes, minerals, fibers, vitamins, amino acids, and macro and micronutrients that strengthen the immune system. Immunity boosting products are vital healthcare components that help in preventing numerous diseases.

The growing occurrence of chronic diseases and the rising geriatric population are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the onset of fatal viral infections globally, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and Ebola, is also augmenting the demand for immunity boosting products. Additionally, the growing health-conscious population has further propelled the adoption of immunity-boosting food products to enhance body’s response against viral infections. Moreover, several product manufacturers are introducing organic and GMO-free health supplements that are widely available in the form of easy-to-consume and flavor-enhanced gummies, soft gels, and pills. Apart from this, increasing preventive health expenditures by consumers are further anticipated to drive the market for immunity boosting products in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global immunity boosting products market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global immunity boosting products market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Type:

Supplements

Beverages

Food Nuts and Seeds Fruits and Vegetables Dairy-based Products Probiotics and Prebiotics Others

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Convenience Stores

Medical Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Associated British Foods Plc

Danone S.A.

Diamond Foods (Snyder’s-Lance Inc.)

Dole Food Company

Fonterra group Cooperative Limited

Hines Nut Company

Nestle S.A.

Olam International

Pinnacle Foods (Conagra Brands Inc.).

