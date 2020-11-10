Atherectomy Devices Market Growth, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Atherectomy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global atherectomy devices market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Atherectomy devices refer to numerous minimally-invasive (MI) instruments utilized for peripheral vascular intervention procedures. The devices re-establish blood flow in the arteries through drilling, grinding, sanding, shaving, and vaporizing plaque, calcifying lesions, and excessive cellular materials. Atherectomy devices comprise of a rotating blade inside a tubular catheter attached to a battery-operated motor that spins the cutter and removes the calcified lesion or plaque. Few most commonly used atherectomy devices are direction, orbital, photo-ablative, rotational, and support atherectomy devices. They are widely adopted across hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care facilities.

The rising incidences of peripheral artery disease (PAD), atherosclerosis, diabetes, obesity, etc., along with the increasing geriatric population are primarily driving the need for atherectomy devices. Moreover, the growing preferences towards minimally-invasive atherectomy surgical procedures with reduced pain and faster recovery rate are also propelling the market growth. Additionally, several product innovations, such as drug-coated balloons (DCB) that are used in place of permanent implants with directional atherectomy and anti-restenosis therapy (DAART), will continue to drive the market for atherectomy devices in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global atherectomy devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global atherectomy devices market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Directional Atherectomy Devices

Orbital Atherectomy Devices

Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices

Rotational Atherectomy Devices

Support Devices

Breakup by Application:

Peripheral Vascular

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Abbott Laboratories

Avinger

Braun Group

Biomerics

Biotronik

Boston Scientific

R. Bard (BD)

Cardinal Health

Koninklijke Philips

Medtronic

Minnetronix Inc.

Straub Medical AG (BD)

Terumo Corporation

