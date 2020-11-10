Cannula Market Growth, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cannula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cannula market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. A cannula is a tiny hollow tube with a sharp and retractable inner core inserted into a vein, artery, or body cavity to administer medication and draw out body fluids. Various types of cannula are used to perform multiple procedures, including an intravenous cannula in surgeries and nasal cannula for providing artificial oxygen. Moreover, it is often used to inject fillers as it causes minimal pain, reduces the risk of bleeding and bruising, and offers more flexibility than hypodermic needles. As a result, they are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), blood banks, laboratories, pathology labs, etc.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cannula-market/requestsample

The growing incidences of several chronic diseases coupled with the increasing number of medical surgeries are driving the demand for cannula. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, along with elevating inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), also propels the market growth. The increasing influence of social media trends, coupled with the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearance, is augmenting the utilization of cannula in cosmetic surgeries. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government policies pertaining to product safety standards has led to the emergence of sterile and high-grade cannulas. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cannula market to witness strong growth during the next five years.

Breakup by Product:

Cardiac Cannulas

Nasal Cannulas

Vascular Cannulas

Dermatology Cannulas

Arthroscopy Cannulas

Others

Breakup by Type:

Neonatal Cannulas

Straight Cannulas

Winged Cannula

Wing with Port Cannula

Others

Breakup by Size:

14G

16G

18G

20G

22G

24G

26G

Breakup by Material:

Plastic (PVC) Cannulas

Silicone Cannulas

Metal Cannulas (Stainless Steel)

Breakup by Application:

Cardiovascular Surgery

Oxygen Therapy

General Surgery

Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences

Medtronic Plc

Smith+Nephew

Smiths Medical Inc.

LivaNova Plc

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2Czv5rS

Other Reports By IMARC Group:

Wind Turbine Components Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/wind-turbine-components-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-09-09

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-09-22

Investment Casting Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/story/investment-casting-market-demand-growth-rate-size-trends-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-09-22

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800 |

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800