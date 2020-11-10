Cannula Market Growth, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cannula Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global cannula market size grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. A cannula is a tiny hollow tube with a sharp and retractable inner core inserted into a vein, artery, or body cavity to administer medication and draw out body fluids. Various types of cannula are used to perform multiple procedures, including an intravenous cannula in surgeries and nasal cannula for providing artificial oxygen. Moreover, it is often used to inject fillers as it causes minimal pain, reduces the risk of bleeding and bruising, and offers more flexibility than hypodermic needles. As a result, they are widely used in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), blood banks, laboratories, pathology labs, etc.
The growing incidences of several chronic diseases coupled with the increasing number of medical surgeries are driving the demand for cannula. Additionally, the rising geriatric population, along with elevating inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries (MIS), also propels the market growth. The increasing influence of social media trends, coupled with the growing consumer consciousness towards physical appearance, is augmenting the utilization of cannula in cosmetic surgeries. Moreover, the implementation of stringent government policies pertaining to product safety standards has led to the emergence of sterile and high-grade cannulas. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global cannula market to witness strong growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product:
- Cardiac Cannulas
- Nasal Cannulas
- Vascular Cannulas
- Dermatology Cannulas
- Arthroscopy Cannulas
- Others
Breakup by Type:
- Neonatal Cannulas
- Straight Cannulas
- Winged Cannula
- Wing with Port Cannula
- Others
Breakup by Size:
- 14G
- 16G
- 18G
- 20G
- 22G
- 24G
- 26G
Breakup by Material:
- Plastic (PVC) Cannulas
- Silicone Cannulas
- Metal Cannulas (Stainless Steel)
Breakup by Application:
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- Oxygen Therapy
- General Surgery
- Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery
- Orthopedic Surgery
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape Key Player:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- CONMED Corporation
- Edwards Lifesciences
- Medtronic Plc
- Smith+Nephew
- Smiths Medical Inc.
- LivaNova Plc
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Terumo Corporation
