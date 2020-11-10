North America Blueberry Extract Market is expected to reach US$ 211.8 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 10.2%

The North America Blueberry Extract market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America Blueberry Extract market was valued at US$ 88.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 211.8 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The blueberry extract market is segmented into liquid, powder, dried (dehydrated), and puree. The liquid segment accounted for the largest share of the North America blueberry extract market in 2018; however, the market for the powder segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Blueberry liquid extract is made from the juice of blueberry. It is enriched with numerous nutrients and antioxidants which helps to cure age-related macular degeneration, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Blueberry Extract assays in the market.

North America Blueberry Extract Market Segmentation

North America Blueberry Extract Market – By Form

Liquid

Powder

Dried (Dehydrated)

Puree

North America Blueberry Extract Market – By Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Skin Care

Nutraceuticals

Others

North America Blueberry Extract Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Indirect Sale

Company Profiles

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Carrubba Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Life Extension

Mazza Innovation

Nutragreen Biotechnology Company

HerboNutra

Naturalin

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd

Berrico

