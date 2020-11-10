Flexible Glass Market 2020 Industry Overview & Competitor Analysis

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Flexible Glass Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global flexible glass market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years. The most commonly used flexible glass is rolled glass, which is widely utilized in manufacturing consumer electronics, such as digital displays, smartphones, laptops, tablets, lightings, etc. They are also used for producing automobile windowpanes, solar panels, portable electronics, and construction interiors to reduce their weight, increase the aesthetic appeal, provide scratch resistance and enhance overall durability.

The expanding consumer electronics industry is one of the primary factors propelling the flexible glass market growth. The shifting consumer preference towards wearable and portable devices in gaming, entertainment, sports, and health and fitness applications augments the product demand.

Additionally, product innovations including the development of lightweight and roll-on glasses and the production of cost-effective, flexible glass using novel plastic and metal substrates further impel the market growth. Moreover, increasing emphasis on glass material recycling and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are also projected to drive the market for flexible glass in the coming years.

Flexible Glass Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the flexible glass market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abrisa Technologies

AGC Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Dupont Displays Inc.

Kent Displays Inc.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LG Corporation)

LISEC Holding GmbH

Materion Corporation

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Schott AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung)

Universal Display Corporation

The report has segmented the flexible display market on the basis of application, end use industry and region.

Breakup by Application:

Displays

Sensors

Photovoltaic Cell

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Electronics

Automotive

Energy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

