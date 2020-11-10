Infection Control Market Growth, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Infection Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global infection control market size grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. Infection control refers to a process that curbs the contraction of several diseases upon exposure to contaminated areas. In the healthcare sector, it limits the exposure to pathogens and helps in ensuring the safety of healthcare workers and patients. Infection control primarily includes standard immunization processes and the use of protective clothing. Other infection control activities comprise of cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilizing objects and surfaces across healthcare centers, laboratories, and pharmaceutical and food manufacturing units.

The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and chronic medical ailments are primarily driving the demand for infection control solutions. Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has led to an increasing need for masks, personal protection equipment (PPE), and sanitization solutions to mitigate the risk of infection via cross-contamination between patients and healthcare professionals. Additionally, the growing need for sterilization and disinfection solutions in the food and beverage industry for reducing contamination and spoilage risks is further augmenting the market for infection control. Moreover, several product innovations have led to the emergence of single-use, nonwoven masks and high-intensity infection prevention sanitizers, thereby bolstering the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global infection control market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global infection control market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Equipment Disinfectors Washers Flushers Ultrasonic Cleaners Sterilization Equipment Heat Sterilization Low Temperature Sterilization Radiation Sterilization Filtration-Based Sterilization Others

Services Contract Sterilization ETO Sterilization Gamma Sterilization E-Beam Sterilization Steam Sterilization Infectious Waste Disposal

Consumables Disinfectants Sterilization Consumables Personal Protective Equipment Others



Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

3M Company

Advanced Sterlization Products Services Inc. (Fortive Corporation)

Belimed AG (Metall Zug)

Cantel Medical Corp.

Getinge AB

Matachana

Metrex Research LLC (Envista Holdings and Sybron Dental Specialities Inc.)

MMM Münchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH

Pal International

Sterigenics U.S. LLC (Sotera Health Holdings LLC)

Steris Corporation

TSO3 Inc. (Stryker Corporation)

